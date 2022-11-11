Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Secret Rares with Prices
The Pokemon TCG has one more gift to give to collectors and players alike this year, and we reveal all of the Silver Tempest secret rares up for grabs in this expansion and confirm the Silver Tempest release date.
With Silver Tempest being the final set in 2022, collectors already have next year to look forward to when Crown Zenith will be releasing on January 20, 2023, as part of the Sword and Shield series.
Silver Tempest offers over 190 cards with three new Radiant Pokemon, six Pokemon VSTAR, 15 Pokemon V and one VMAX, 30 special art cards in the Trainer Gallery subset, and over 15 Trainer cards.
Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Release Date
Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest is scheduled to release today, Friday, November 11, 2022.
As usual, Silver Tempest will include an Elite Trainer Box featuring Alolan Vulpix on the blue and purple box, alongside supporting merch including booster boxes, a blister pack featuring Ralts, Kirlia, and Gallade, a 3-pack blister with Manaphy, and the Build & Battle set.
First reported by reliable source PokeBeach, a Sword and Shield mini-set was teased to conclude the series, which is presumably the now-announced Crown Zenith.
Silver Tempest Secret Rare Card List
**All estimated prices have been taken from TCG Player at the time of writing and are subject to change**
Brandon (Rainbow) #203 – $7.49
Leafy Camp Poncho #214 – $8.99
Serperior VSTAR (Rainbow) #196 – $29.74
Alolan Vulpix VSTAR (Rainbow) #197 – $16.99
Lance (Rainbow) #206 – $14.99
Regieleki VMAX (Rainbow) #198 – $19.99
Mawile VSTAR (Rainbow) #200 – $13.89
Energy Switch #213 – $17.92
Regidrago VSTAR (Rainbow) #201 – $17.98
Furisode Girl (Rainbow) #205 – $17.99
V Guard Energy #215 – $23.99
Worker (Rainbow) #209 – $18.99
Unown VSTAR (Rainbow) #199 – $19.19
Serperior VSTAR #210 – $20.74
Candice (Rainbow) #204 – $34.99
Lugia VSTAR #211 – $34.48
Serena (Rainbow) #207 – $54.89
Lugia VSTAR (Rainbow) #202 – $86.49
