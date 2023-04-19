Movies & Television

Power Rangers' "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger" title explained

David Yost as Billy wearing a blue jumper and holding out the morpher on the coast in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always - Cr. Geoffrey H. Short, Netflix © 2023

Morphin’ Time has returned to Netflix for the Power Rangers’ anniversary reunion special and we explain the popular quote “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger” that inspired the title and give an overview of the cast.

We previously discussed the late Jason David Frank’s absence from the anniversary special and why the actor turned down the opportunity to be a part of it.

Directed by Charlie Haskell and written by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale for Netflix, the reunion special follows the returning superheroes in a stand-alone web special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 90s show and the overall Power Rangers franchise.

The Netflix title is inspired by the popular quote from the television series, joining well-known phrases such as “Morphin’ Time.”

The phrase has been repeated several times throughout the franchise by a variety of characters, but it was a recurring tagline said in a two-part episode of Operation Overdrive – the fifteenth series of the franchise.

The crossover special in question is the twentieth and twenty-first episodes of Operation Overdrive where the current team unites with the Retro Rangers – five Rangers from past generations – for the franchise’s 15th anniversary.

The Retro Rangers say the quote within Part 1 and the phrase is then repeated by Mack in Part II.

Retro Ranger, Adam Park, says “We’re all happy to help. Once a Ranger…” and Bridge, Xander, Kira, and Tori respond with “Always a Ranger!”

The phrase was then shortened for the 2023 reunion special, which perfectly captures the essence of the quote showing the Rangers returning to their roles years later.

Meet the Power Rangers special cast

Walter Jones and David Yost are returning to their mantles as the first generation from the 90s television series, playing the Black and Blue Rangers respectively.

Steve Cardenas returns as the second-generation Red Ranger, who took over from Austin St. John, and second-generation Pink Ranger, Catherine Sutherland, who took over the mantle from Amy Jo Johnson.

Below, we have listed the cast members of the special:

  • Walter Jones – Zack Taylor (Black Ranger)
  • David Yost – Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger)
  • Steve Cardenas – Rocky DeSantos (Red Ranger)
  • Catherine Sutherland – Katherine “Kat” Hillard (Pink Ranger)
  • Johnny Yong Bosch – Adam Park
  • Karan Ashley – Aisha Campbell
  • Charlie Kersh – Minh Kwan
  • Richard Steven Horvitz – Alpha 5 (voice)
  • Barbara Goodson – Rita Repulsa
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – Cr. Geoffrey H. Short, Netflix © 2023

