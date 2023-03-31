Princess Connect! Re: Dive players are waking up to tragic news today, the video game will be reaching its end of service in April.

Out of all of the anime video games available on Crunchyroll Games, perhaps none were more successful than Princess Connect! Re: Dive.

The global success of the title not only spawned a highly popular manga series by Asahiro Kakashi, but also two seasons of its anime adaptation – the latter of which wrapped up on March 29 on Crunchyroll.

Unfortunately, it has just been revealed that Princess Connect Re: Dive will be entering its end of service phase in April – here is everything that fans need to know.

Princess Connect! Re: Dive confirms end of service

On March 31, the Princess Connect Re: Dive Twitter account and Crunchyroll Games confirmed that the popular title would soon be reaching its end of service.

In a statement shared to Twitter, the team shared: “Thank you, Knights, for your amazing support during our adventure in Landosol. Today we must share that Princess Connect! Re: Dive will come to an end on April 30, 2023 (UTC).”

“We’re incredibly grateful to our loyal fans and for all of the bonds we’ve made along the way during our journey together. Once again, from everyone involved, thank you for your support of Princess Connect! Re: Dive!”

Crunchyroll would then reaffirm the end of service for the popular video game, sharing how the “in-game Shop has been closed, and all in-app purchases are no longer available for purchase.”

The good news is that players can still use their Jewels until the end of service comes into effect, including the release of the two new characters, Rin (Ranger) and Mahiru (Ranger) – Mahiru will be available to acquire on April 17.

“We know this is unfortunate news to hear, and relaying a decision like this to everyone does not come easy. However, one thing is absolutely clear: we are immensely grateful and thankful to all of the loyal fans and players that have enjoyed Princess Connect! Re: Dive. We only hope that everyone has enjoyed the past two-plus years together as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you.”

The team, who are obviously devastated to see their title leave Crunchyroll Games, acknowledged that “It’s been a pleasure getting to bring you these update articles and explore this wild world with everyone, and with a bit of luck, hopefully, some of them put a smile on your face.”

“There are countless stories from the continent of Astraea that will be left untold and characters we’ll have yet to meet, but Princess Connect! Re: Dive will live on in our hearts. And who knows – maybe you’ve made a couple of friends throughout your time playing the game, from the clans you’ve joined or the communities you’ve participated in. Don’t let this announcement stop you from continuing those relationships! After all, Princess Connect! Re: Dive has always been a story about friendships, bonds, and connections that can overcome any challenges, strife, and realities.”

