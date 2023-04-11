Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 1 Release date and Time

After the successful run of the first season of Ranking of Kings, the anime will return to the screens with a series of special episodes. This means we can’t say that the upcoming anime series will be the second season; instead, Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage will bring a set of short stories in the form of episodes.

Ranking of Kings is a famous fantasy manga series that started its serialization on a self-publishing website, Echoes manga hack, in 2017. Until December 2022, the manga has gathered its chapters in fifteen tonkobon volumes. WIT Studio animated its anime adaptation, which had a run from October 2021 to March 2022. Seeing the reviews of the anime, a side story anime was announced in August 2022.

When does Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Episode 1 get released?

The first episode of Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage will be released on Fuji TV’s Noitamina Block in Japan at 12:55 AM JST. English countries will get the episode on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 AM (April 13)

Central Standard Time: 9:55 AM (April 13)

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 AM (April 13)

British Standard Time: 3:55 PM (April 13)

Central European Time: 4:55 PM (April 13)

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 PM (April 13)

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 PM (April 13)

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 AM (April 14)

What will the side story anime’s first episode be about?

A preview video for episode 1 of the upcoming anime series has surfaced online ahead of its release date. It reveals that Bojji and Kaje will continue with their adventures. However, the premiere episode will come with two stories. The first story of the premiere episode, titled The King’s Trick, will show Despa showing a small pimple on his face to Bojji and Kaje. He seems very disturbed by it, as his appearance matters the most to him.

The second story will show Despa motivating Bojji and Kaje to be responsible, so the two friends start working in local shops. However, in the preview, we can see that they do not succeed in impressing people with their work.

So, to see what happens with Bojji and Kaje, you must catch up with the premiere episode that will soon be on your screens.