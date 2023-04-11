Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 Release date and Time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 will get released very soon, and here, we have provided the release date and time information that will help you get your hands on the chapter as soon as it comes out.

In the previous issue, Falling Devil‘s powers were showcased when she remains unaffected by the bullets of the Devil hunters. Later, she also resurrects herself when chainsaw man tore her apart as she tries to harm Asa Mitaka. So, now, fans are really excited to see the fight between the falling devil and everyone’s favorite chainsaw man in the upcoming chapter.

When does Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 release?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 will get released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Japan at midnight, meaning most countries will get it on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus. So, here’s the time schedule that you must follow:

Pacific Time- 8:00 AM

Central Time- 10:00 AM

Eastern Time- 11:00 AM

British Time- 4:00 PM

European Time- 5:00 PM

Indian Time- 8:30 PM

What happened in the 125th Chapter of Chainsaw Man?

The falling devil continues with her cruelty by taking out the eyeballs and ears of the innocent civilians standing or passing through the streets. She goes to a supermarket and asks the clerk if they can suggest the kind of apple that will go well with the flesh of humans. Although she hangs the clerk to the ceiling while taking the suggestion, she assures them that she will not do anything until they become a threat to her.

Later, she decides to make a dish requiring a human head, so she asks people around her if someone among them would like to volunteer. Several devil hunters start firing at her, and that’s when she shows her real power. She starts running toward one of the devil hunters to bring their head for her recipe.

When she proceeds toward Asa, chainsaw man, aka Denji, shows up and tears her apart, but she resurrects herself quickly and beheads Denji. However, the chainsaw devil also resurrects himself. Seeing the abilities of both the devil, we can expect to see the more gruesome and epic battle between both of them in the new chapter.