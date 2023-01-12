M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological horror Servant comes to an end in season 4. Let’s find out when its release date and time is as well as an episode guide for the Apple TV series.

The creepy series by M. Night Shyamalan is all set to make its fourth and final return to Apple TV but are you ready for what’s in store is the question. For those who haven’t watched it yet, Servant tells the unsettling story of a husband and wife who hire a nanny to look after their infant. The twist is that their son Jericho tragically passed away weeks ago and the wife has no memory of this period and believes a baby doll is her actual son – and so does the nanny.

If you can’t wait for season 4’s twists and turns, let’s take a look at Servant’s release date, time, and episode guide.

A show like Servant needs an appropriate spooky date and when else to show it other than on Friday, the 13th 2023. The new fourth series will air on Apple TV at 12 AM EST, 9:00 PM PST, and 7:00 AM CEST. If you live outside of these time zones, you can easily convert the time to suit where you live so you don’t miss out.

Servant episode guide

Servant’s final season will consist of ten episodes altogether, each lasting 30 minutes and dropping every Friday at the above stated times.

To keep you ahead of the game, let’s look at Servant’s episode guide as it arrives on a weekly basis.

Episode 2 – Itch – January 20, 2023

Episode 3 – Vessel – January 27, 2023

Episode 4 – Boo! – February 3, 2023

Episode 5 – Neighbors – February 10, 2023

Episode 6 – Zoo – February 17, 2023

Episode 7 – TBA – February 24, 2023

Episode 8 – TBA – March 3, 2023

Episode 9 – TBA – March 10, 2023

Episode 10 – TBA – March 17, 2023

