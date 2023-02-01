Shudder's Skinamarink echoes deadly horrors Antrum and Lake Mungo

Since its premiere at the 26th Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal last summer, Skinamarink has been the horror on everyone’s list and we discuss the two deadly mockumentaries, Antrum and Lake Mungo, that the microbudget feature is being compared to, as well as confirm when Skinamarink is on Shudder, and discuss those all-important reviews.

The horror that’s taken the genre’s fandom by storm is being labeled as “experimental,” and categorized in the abstract analog horror section – a niche subgenre that belongs in the found footage family.

Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball – who celebrates his directorial debut with this feature – Canadian horror, Skinamarink, follows two kids who must navigate through a dark and disappearing house while searching for their missing father and stars Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, and Jaime Hill.

Skinamarink compared to Antrum and Lake Mungo

Playing on the childhood fear of the dark, Skinamarink has quickly become one of the most unsettling horrors this year and its unusual style and vibe are being compared to past horror mockumentaries: Antrum and Lake Mungo.

The 2019 movie, Antrum, has been described as a “cursed” film and labeled “the deadliest film ever made.” Brought to you by David Amito and Michael Laicini, the mockumentary throws everything at the viewer to try and get them to switch it off and earned its “cursed” title after the feature was reportedly responsible for 60 deaths, including a fire that broke out in a theatre.

Lake Mungo, on the other hand, is a 2008 psychological horror hailing from Australia and director Joel Anderson. Catering to the themes of dread and grief, Lake Mungo follows a family dealing with the death of their daughter, preceding supernatural phenomena. Once again, the movie relies on clever scares rather than the cheap thrills of mainstream horror and has become acclaimed for doing so.

Skinamarink reviews

Viewers have praised Skinamarink for its ability to disturb you without leaning into the classic horror tropes of jump scares.

Kristin Chirico explained how the feature wasn’t “that scary”, but claimed it will probably give you the worst sleep of your life the longer you let it linger.

Skinamarink is the kind of movie where you leave the theatre being like "huh that wasn't *that* scary" and then you proceed to have maybe the worst night's sleep of your entire life — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) January 16, 2023

Fans of the horror are also starting to discuss a horror game based on the style of Skinamarink, which may become one of the scariest games to play in a long time.

Would you play a Skinamarink style game? pic.twitter.com/hsYpNiBvXU — PUPPET COMBO (@PuppetCombo) January 24, 2023

When is Skinamarink on Shudder?

Skinamarink is scheduled to arrive on the horror streaming service, Shudder, on February 2, 2023.

The horror was previously theatrically released in the United States and Canada back in January 2023.

Due to its low-budget release by IFC Midnight, Shudder is currently the only place where you can watch the feature.

Shudder is currently offering a seven-day free trial ahead of its $6 per month or $57 per year subscriptions.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

