Filmgoers have commented on M. Night Shyamalan’s dip in project output lately, failing to hit the highs of his Signs and The Village days. However, 2023 welcomes a new mystery from the acclaimed director and we confirm where to watch Knock at the Cabin, reveal if it’s streaming on Netflix, and introduce you to the horror’s cast.

The 2023 movie first premiered at the Rose Hall in New York City back in January and it is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Paul Tremblay.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan and adapted from Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman’s initial draft, Knock at the Cabin is an apocalyptic psychological horror featuring a family who is held hostage by strangers who claim the end of the world is nigh and demand a sacrifice to prevent it.

Where to Watch Knock at the Cabin

The only place you will be able to watch Knock at the Cabin is in your local cinema when it releases on Friday, February 3, 2023.

More movie releases are going back to theatre-exclusive runs before arriving on streaming platforms – a service that used to go hand in hand with new releases at the time of the pandemic.

Watching the suspense unravel on the big screen will surely be a treat for thrill seekers, curious to see how family Andrew, Eric, and their daughter, Wen, manage to escape the zealot clutches of Leonard and his crew.

Will Knock at the Cabin be streaming on Netflix?

No, Knock at the Cabin will not be streaming on Netflix upon its release, nor is the film likely to arrive on the platform at all.

Since the horror is being distributed by Universal Pictures, Knock at the Cabin will likely come to the streaming platform Peacock, following the pattern of previous Universal releases.

Most cinematic releases honor an approximate 90-day run before moving to a streaming platform, therefore, Knock at the Cabin is expected to arrive on Peacock by April or May.

Peacock has two subscription plans on offer: The Premium plan is $4.99 per month with limited ads, while the Premium+ option costs $9.99 per month with no ads.

Knock at the Cabin – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube.

Meet the Knock at the Cabin cast

Knock at the Cabin clearly has a contained cast list, primarily focusing on the family of three in the cabin and the intruders.

Marvel fans will recognize Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and Rupert Grint of Harry Potter fame.

Below, we have included a full cast list for the title:

Dave Bautista – Leonard

– Leonard Jonathan Groff – Eric

– Eric Ben Aldridge – Andrew

– Andrew Nikki Amuka-Bird – Sabrina

– Sabrina Kristen Cui – Wen

– Wen Abby Quinn – Adriane

– Adriane Rupert Grint – Redmond

The cast and crew of #KnockAtTheCabin make their choice. Only in theaters Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/TxYHLWtoHW pic.twitter.com/FJAhJGHRFW — Knock At The Cabin (@KnockAtTheCabin) February 1, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all