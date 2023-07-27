Which US cities will Japanese rock band SiM be playing in their upcoming Jackpot Juicer tour and when will the new album release?
Following an outstanding year of success for the band in 2022 thanks to their Attack on Titan spotlight, Japanese rock band SiM are back with a brand new single ahead of their next US tour – here is everything that fans need to know.
SiM reveals new single ‘Do The Dance’ ahead of US tour
In a press release shared on July 27, SiM’s second single ‘Do The Dance’ was revealed from their upcoming album, Playdead, set to be released worldwide on September 27.
The new single is described as an “aggressive song that is the quintessential SiM” blending ska music with “heavy and danceable riffs” as well as “powerful” and “uplifting” melodies.
The Playdead album includes Attack on Titan’s The Rumbling and Under the Tree, as well as the song ‘Red’ which will be included in season 2 of the Kengan Ashura anime – set to premiere via Netflix on September 21.
The Rumbling was previously included in the Beware EP, which was released in September 2022, with the Playdead studio album reported to feature an orchestral version of the song, as well as an extended version of Under the Tree.
Both songs were used in Attack on Titan’s final season and have, each within their own right, become some of the most popular anime tracks of all time: The Rumbling official music video has over 46 million views, with Under the Tree adding a further 11 million views.
Fans can pre-save links for SiM’s Do The Dance here, with a Spotify link for Red already available online.
Every US city on SiM’s first US tour since AOT Under the Tree
SiM will be touring the US alongside fellow bands Dance Gavin Dance, Rain City Drive, and Within Destruction under ‘The Jackpot Juicer US Tour’ banner starting on August 24.
The full list of US cities and tour dates includes:
- August 24 (Thu) Tempe, AX @The Marquee Theater
- August 25 (Fri) Las Vagas @Brooklyn Bowl
- August 26 (Sat) Los Angeles @The Shrine
- August 29 (Tue) Seattle, WA @The Showbox SoDo
- August 30 (Wed) Portland @Roseland Theater
- September 1 (Fri) Boise, Idaho @Revolution Music Hall
- September 2 (Sat) Salt Lake City, UT @Union Event Center
- September 3 (Sun) Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom
- September 5 (Tue) Austin, TX @ACL at Moody Theater
- September 6 (Wed) Oklahoma City, OK @The Criterion
- September 8 (Fri) Houston, TX @White Oak Music Hall
- September 9 (Sat) Dallas, TX @The Factory In Deep Ellum
- September 10 (Sun) Birmingham, AL @Iron City
- September 12 (Tue) Fort Lauderdale, FL @Revolution
- September 13 (Wed) Orland, FL @Hard Rock Live
- September 15 (Fri) Nashville, TN @Wildhorse Saloon
- September 16 (Sat) Atlanta, GA @Coca Cola Roxy
- September 18 (Mon) Raleigh, NC @The Ritz
- September 19 (Tue) Silver Spring, MD @The Fillmore
- September 21 (Thu) Chicago, IL @Radius
- September 22 (Fri) Louisville, KY @Highland Festival Ground for the Louder Than Life Festival
- September 23 (Sat) Milwaukee, WI @The Rave II
- September 25 (Mon) Cleveland, OH @Agora Ballroom
- September 27 (Wed) Boston, MA @MGM at Fenway
- September 29 (Fri) NY, NY @The Rooftop at Pier 17
- September 30 (Sat) Asbury Park, NJ @Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Oct 1 (Sun) Philadelphia, PA @Mann Center for SwanFest
Tickets are available via the sim.komi.io platform.