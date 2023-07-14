Attack on Titan is an anime series about a post-apocalyptic world dominated by Titans. With The Final Season Part 4 finale coming soon, read along to find out a possible release date, how many episodes, plot, cast, trailer, where to watch, and whether the series was based on a manga.

Attack on Titan may be one of the most well-known Japanese anime series to this date; even outsiders of the genre are familiar with the title. It is one of the longest-running, too as the anime premiered in 2013. Now everyone is waiting for the Attack on Titan Season 4 finale chapters which will conclude Eren Jaeger’s ground-breaking story.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 trailer via Crunchyroll Collection YouTube

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 4 cast: English and Japanese voices

If you’re curious about the actors who voiced the characters of the Attack on Titan anime series, here is a list of both Japanese and English actors and their characters:

Eren Jaeger – Yuki Kaji / Bryce Papenbrook

Yuuki Kaji is best-known for voicing Shouto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Melodias in The Seven Deadly Sins, Issei Hyoudou in High School DxD, and Kenma Kozue in Haikyuu.

Fans may recognize Bryce Papenbrook as the voice of Kazuto Kirigaya from Sword Art Online, Inosuke Hashibara from Demon Slayer, or Melodias from The Seven Deadly Sins.

Eren Jaeger is the main character of the series. He started out as an optimistic young child who joined the Scouts in order to avenge his mother, who was eaten by a Titan right before little Eren’s eyes in season one.

After battling PTSD and a time-altering paradox, Eren’s revenge plan against the monsters, Marley, and their Warrior Recruits leads him to want to destroy the entire world to ensure the safety of his people – which an alliance consisting of his friends and others is trying to prevent.

Mikasa Ackermann – Yui Ishikawa / Trina Nishimura

Aside from playing Mikasa in Attack on Titan, Ishikawa is best-known for voicing the titular character in the Violet Evergarden series, 2B in NieR: Automata, and Enterprise in Azur Lane.

Nishimura is best-known for playing Kurisu Maksie in Steins;Gate, Kyouka Jirou in My Hero Academia, and Arisu Sakayanagi in Classroom of the Elite.

Mikasa is a calm and stoic childhood friend of Eren’s and is one of the best fighters in the Scout regiment. She has long held romantic feelings towards Eren and wishes nothing more than for the two of them to live in peace. In the last episodes of the season, Mikasa is one of the people who believes that it is possible to talk Eren out of his destructive plan; unfortunately, she is slowly drifting away from him with each Colossal footstep.

Armin Arlelt – Marina Inoue / Jessie James Grelle

Marina Inoue is the voice of Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Tooka in Date a Live, Momo Yaoyorozu in My Hero Academia, and Kana Minami in Minami-ke.

Jessie James Grelle (credited Josh Grelle) previously voiced Issei in High School DxD, Sadao in The Devil is a Part-Timer, Fumikage in My Hero Academia, and Izayoi in Problem Children Are Coming from Another World, Aren’t They?.

Armin is the third part of Eren’s and Mikasa’s childhood trifecta, and he also enlisted to fight the Titans at a young age. Armin is not only one of the most intelligent characters in the series, but he also wields the power of a Colossal Titan.

Similar to Mikasa, he believes that Eren can be persuaded out of his Armageddon, but as the Wall Titans continue their march across the known world, the hope of retaining his best friend becomes smaller and smaller.

Levi Ackermann – Hiroshi Kamiya / Matthew Mercer

Levi Ackermann, or Captain Levi, is told to be humanity’s strongest soldier against Titans, possessing unrivaled skills with the ODM gear and leading the Scouts’ special forces units. Far from a traditional mentor to Eren, Levi takes his role as a role model as seriously as a character can; however, he has a soft side that only his closest and dearest friends know about.

In the last episodes, he is heavily injured by a Titan Zeke after their fight where Zeke poisoned and turned some of Levi’s subordinates into Titans. Despite his injuries, he still goes to war with Eren in the penultimate episode. Levi is related to Mikasa.

Zeke Jaeger – Takehiro Koyasu / Ernesto Jason Liebrecht

Zeke is the Beast Titan and was revealed to be Eren’s older half-brother, having been born to Grisha Jeager’s previous partner in Marley. In the last season, he managed to deceive and betray both humans and Titans, following his own objective to get rid of Eldians, his own people, and those to become Titans.

Jean Kirschtein – Kisho Taniyama / Mike McFarland

Jean is Eren’s rival at the start of the series, later starting to hope that Eren can help eradicate Titans by becoming one – before the actions of the latest season unfurl. He is a soldier too, and one of the best ones, and in the latest plot arc, he is on the side of an alliance, trying to convince Eren not to end the world.

Attack on Titan The Final 4 plot explained

In a world surrounded by massive walls to protect humanity from monstrous Titans, Eren Yeager, along with his friends Mikasa and Armin, witnesses the destruction of their peaceful existence when these haunting monsters breach their outer walls. Determined to avenge their losses, they join the military to fight against the Titans.

Along the journey, Eren discovers he possesses the ability to transform into a Titan, becoming a key figure in the ongoing conflict; however, as they uncover dark secrets and encounter political intrigue, they confront the true nature of Titans and the hidden truths within their own society, all while struggling to survive in a world on the brink of annihilation.

The synopsis for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2, per IMDb states: “As Eren approaches Fort Salta, the Alliance arrives to stop the Rumbling and save the world – as the series reaches an epic conclusion.”

The penultimate episode has unraveled most of the mysteries that were piling up as the series progressed, but posed the biggest cliffhanger: whose side is going to win in the Rumbling?

To recap, the Rumbling was an event instigated by Eren in response to the Marley invasion, when thousands of colossal Titans rose to plant destruction. Eren himself turned into a Titan that is completely different from what everyone had seen before, and he alongside the army of Titans is ready to pounce on his enemies ‘across the ocean’. The crew consisting of his former friends, and enemies, is coming to stop him – but their win seems unlikely with the power that Eren and his Titans hold. The last episode will show what Eren’s vengeance has led to, and whose side is going to stay alive.

Is Attack on Titan based on a manga?

Yes – Attack on Titan is based on a manga of the same name, created by Hajime Isayama and published by Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from 2009 to 2021.

139 chapters of the Attack on Titan manga series have been published across 34 individual volumes and good news for readers, the entire series is already available to read in English through most major retailers.

Described as a ‘once-in-a-decade hit’ by the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, the Attack on Titan series has gone on to become one of the best-selling manga of the past 10 years:

If you are interested in continuing the story of Attack on Titan after the main series, there are several spin-off stories including a Chibi parody called Junior High, a Mikasa-Annie spin-off called Lost Girls, and a prequel called Before the Fall.

Attack on Titan/MAPPA/Anime Pony Canyon YouTube channel

When will Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 4 release?

The release schedule for the series’ final season has been incredibly confusing, but now that everything is coming to an end, the picture has become clearer.

Season four, the last of the series, first premiered in December 2020 on NHK, and 16 episodes were released. The second part of the season came in January 2022 and aired 12 episodes. Now, the penultimate episode The Final Chapters: Special 1 was released a year later in March.

Although we currently don’t have an exact release date, a release window has opened up for Attack on Titan 4 final chapters which is scheduled to be released in Fall 2023 – which is just a few weeks away.

Where can you watch Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 4?

The Special 2 of the final season of Attack on Titan is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu, although Hulu is only available for U.S. viewers. The prices are as follows:

Crunchyroll and Hulu will also be the place to catch season 4 part 4 in the Fall; with the final episode touted to be another extended special broadcast.

Is there a trailer for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 4?

You will be pleasantly surprised to find out that there is an official trailer for a season’s final episode. The trailer was displayed at MAPPA and Crunchyroll panel at Anime Expo 2023.

In the trailer, Armin’s voice in the background reminisces on his, Eren and Mikasa’s childhood together. There are barely any action scenes but it shows glimpses of the past, judging by the young Armin in them; Eren with massive wings is flying up, there is an alliance airplane and a female Titan turning her back in confusion. Everything concludes with a calm landscape and Armin saying “I’ll see you again, Eren.”

The show’s director Yuichiro Hayashi said about the lowkey nature of the trailer: “I think that there is something that appeals to the imagination [when] there is nothing. There are some things that are interesting, but it’s unsophisticated to explain, and it will be a spoiler, so I hope you can expand your imagination and look forward to the [anime’s] final part.”

