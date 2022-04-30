Spy x Family manga to take a two week break before new chapter releases

The Spy x Family manga will sadly be on a two-week break following the release of chapter 62.2 on April 17th, but when will the series return?

Every time that a new anime broadcasting slate starts, there’s always one day in particular that stands out to fans; for the Spring 2022 slate, that’s Saturdays with Spy x Family.

Whilst the anime series continues to make waves, the ongoing manga series has continued to see rapid increases in sales, both domestically and around the world.

However, the series will be notably absent for the time being, so why has the Spy x Family manga been delayed and what date will the next chapter release?

Spy x Family to take a two-week break

The Spy x Family manga series will sadly be going on a two-week break, with the next scheduled chapter not releasing this weekend, May 1st, as many fans might have expected. This is because the entire Shonen Jump+ magazine will be on a break for Golden Week in Japan, meaning that no new manga content will be launched domestically.

Unfortunately, new manga content doesn’t arrive for viewing on international distribution partners until the domestic release, so fans will have to be patient before the next chapter releases, no matter where we are in the world.

However, following the resumption of the publishing magazine, the Spy x Family manga will then be on a second break, although this appears to be part of the series’ current schedule – so there’s no need to panic about the extended hiatus.

Fans should note that the previous two instalments have been labelled as chapter 62.1 and 62.2. The next instalment has not been officially confirmed to be chapter 63 and not 62.3, but the likely scenario is that the next part will be its own chapter.

The new Spy x Family manga chapter shared release date and time

Spy x Family manga chapter 63 is now scheduled to release worldwide on Sunday, May 15th, as confirmed by the series’ page on Viz Media.

The new chapter will launch from the following international times, as shared by the Manga Plus platform:

Pacific Time – 8 AM PDT

Eastern Time – 11 AM EDT

British Time – 4 PM BST

European Time – 5 PM CEST

India Time – 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time – 11 PM PHT

Australia Time – 12:30 AM ACST

The first and latest three chapters are available to read via both Viz Media and Manga Plus for free, with access to the entire library costing new users just $1.99 a month.

Spy x Family stage musical announced

Whilst every Spy x Family fan is enjoying the fabulous anime adaptation from CloverWorks and Wit Studio, alongside the manga, there are rumours of a new announcement…

Today, April 30th, manga editor at Shonen Jump+ Shiheilin’s Twitter page shared a post teasing that a “new project” for the Spy x Family franchise will be announced soon.

Then, just a few hours later, it was revealed that the new project is actually a musical adaptation of the hit series, set to open in 2023.

“The super popular comic “SPY x FAMILY”, which is a hot topic even in TV animation, will be fully decided to be a musical at the Imperial Theater in March 2023. Large scale role of Anya We will hold an audition. We are waiting for many applications!” – spyfamily_stage, via Twitter.

