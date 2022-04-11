How to read the Spy x Family manga as anime goes viral after debut

As its new anime adaptation takes the espionage world by storm, how can fans around the world read the original Spy x Family manga in English?

The start of any new anime broadcasting slate is exciting because fans around the world have a plethora of interesting and unique series to enjoy.

However, there is one particular new series that already had a significant global community established thanks to the popularity of its original manga, Spy x Family.

Episode 1 premiered last Saturday, April 9th, to a fabulous reception, with many fans now curious as to how and where they can read the original Spy x Family manga.

How to read the Spy x Family manga in English

The Spy x Family manga is written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, being published by Shueisha in the Jump Comics+ and Shonen Jump+ prints.

The series has been serialised biweekly since March 25th, 2019, releasing 62 chapters across nine Tankobon volumes in Japan – volume nine launched on April 4th, 2022. Viz Media began serialising the series digitally in English in September 2019, releasing the first volume in Spring 2020.

Arguably the easiest and cheapest way to read the Spy x Family manga is online via the Viz Media and Manga Plus platforms. Both services provide the first three chapters for free, with access to the entire library of Spy x Family manga content costing new users only $1.99 a month after a 7-day free trial period.

Physical volumes of the English manga can be purchased through Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, Bookshop as well as your local comic book shops.

Alternatively, volumes can be read digitally through Google Play, iBooks, Kindle Comixology and Barnes & Noble.

However, fans should note that whilst nine volumes have been published in Japan, only seven of those volumes have been launched in English, with volume 7 only debuting on April 5th.

I’ve been reading this manga since the beginning. So unbelievably pleased with its first anime episode!

Manga sales continue to rise

Until the recent production between CloverWorks and Wit Studio, the manga was one of the most popular series to never receive an anime.

By the time the second volume was released in October 2019, the manga was already up to 800,000 physical and digital copies. These sales figures would see the totals increase with every volume launched since:

Volume 3 (January 2020) – Two million copies sold

Volume 4 (May 2020) – Three million copies sold

Volume 6 (December 2020) – Eight million copies sold

In fact, the sixth volume was one of the 30 best-selling manga volumes of 2021, with more than 1 million of those sales reportedly coming out of France.

On March 21st, 2022, only a few weeks before the anime adaptation premiered, the Weekly Shonen Jump Twitter account revealed that 15 million copies of the manga were in circulation.

With the anime series making a fantastic first impression, the global Spy x Family community are expecting the manga sales to skyrocket as we enjoy season 1 part one on the Spring broadcasting slate.

