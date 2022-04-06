A Couple of Cuckoos anime to be released over two back-to-back cours

As fans countdown to the A Couple of Cuckoos anime adaptation, set to release later this month, the series has just confirmed it will run over two cours.

The Spring 2022 anime slate is now upon us and anime fans around the world are counting down to the premiere of their top-of-the-list shows that are set to premiere this April.

Whilst every fan will have their own personal list of new anime, arguably the three biggest shows of the new slate are Rising of the Shield Hero, Spy x Family and A Couple of Cuckoos.

The latter series, A Couple of Cuckoos, has garnered a positive reputation on the internet over the past several years for being one of the best romantic comedy manga’s out there.

Now, with the anime adaptation set to premiere later this month, we can confirm that A Couple of Cuckoos will run over two back-to-back broadcast cours.

A Couple of Cuckoos anime adaptation

The upcoming anime, A Couple of Cuckoos, is an adaptation of Miki Yoshikawa’s hit manga series, which began serialisation in the Weekly Shonen Magazine back in September 2019.

The series tells the story of Nagi Umino, a second-year high school student who was accidentally switched at birth into an adoptive family. On the day that he is going to meet his real family, he meets “the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry.”

“But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised…who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!” – Series caption, Kodansha US.

A Couple of Cuckoos TV series is animated by Shin-Ei Animation (Those Snow White Notes) and SynergySP (Battle Game in 5 Seconds), with Yoshiyuki Shirahata serving as the director (UzaMaid: Our Maid Is Way Too Annoying).

A Couple of Cuckoos anime release and streaming

A Couple of Cuckoos will premiere first on the Japanese television network TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation block at 1:30 AM JST on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. The anime will then be simulcast exclusively on Crunchyroll, following their merger with Funimation earlier this year, which will also release on Sunday, April 24th.

Neither the international release time, nor the number of episodes in A Couple of Cuckoos season 1 has been confirmed. However, it has just been revealed that the series will be broadcast over two cours, i.e., three-month programming blocks.

This means that A Couple of Cuckoos season 1 will have two parts, with the first airing from April 24th to sometime in late-June. Then, part 2 will follow directly on from July to September, as confirmed by the series’ Japanese Twitter page in a recent post.

Where to read the English manga

If you can’t wait for the anime adaptation of A Couple of Cuckoos to start, why not try reading the original manga series by Miki Yoshikawa?

At the time of writing, 11 volumes have been published in Japan, with the 12th set to release on May 17th. However, only six of those volumes have yet been published in English with Kodansha, with volume 7 set to launch on May 3rd, 2022.

You can purchase copies of the first volume online from Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Bookwalker, Comixology, Google Play, Izneo, Kobo, MyAnimeList and Barnes & Noble.

