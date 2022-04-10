Spy x Family S1 gets 25 episodes, reportedly releasing as two parts

The Spy x Family anime adaptation has just premiered worldwide, with reports that season 1 will have 25 total episodes over two separate parts.

The new anime broadcasting slate is finally upon us and fans are now figuring out which are going to be the biggest and most popular series worldwide.

Arguably the biggest new anime of the Spring slate is the Wit Studio and CloverWorks collaboration project for Spy x Family, a suave and hilarious espionage series.

Now, many are wondering how many episodes Spy x Family season 1 will consist of and how the first season will be released, both domestically in Japan and internationally on streaming services.

Streaming the Spy x Family anime adaptation

The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endo’s hit manga series is broadcast first before anywhere else on Japanese television networks TV Tokyo, TVO, TV Aichi, TSC, TVh, TVQ, ux, TV Shizuoka, RCC, BS TV Tokyo.

The series is then made available to stream internationally as a simulcast title on Crunchyroll. Whilst Spy x Family is available first to premium subscribers, the show is part of the platform’s new ‘seasonal sampler’ model where all episodes throughout April will also be available for free. This is because Crunchyroll is slowly phasing out their free simulcasting of new anime, so it’s best to start your Spy x Family addiction early whilst it’s free!

Crunchyroll has recently confirmed that Spy x Family will be available to users in locations limited to “North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.”

Spy x Family episode count and schedule revealed

As the global anime community digests the opening episode, many are curious as to how many episodes Spy x Family season 1 will consist of.

This week, it was confirmed by the series’ Japanese website that the first season will consist of 25 total episodes.

What’s more: these episodes will reportedly be broadcast over two separate parts across multiple cours (three-month programming block).

Confirmation came in the form of the DVD box set details being revealed, which will ship in six volumes covering 25 individual recordings, i.e., episodes, releasing over the next year:

Volume 1: Episodes 1-4, July 20 th 2022

2022 Volume 2: Episodes 5-8, September 21 st 2022

2022 Volume 3: Episodes 9-12, November 16 th 2022

2022 Volume 4: Episodes 13-1, January 18 th 2023

2023 Volume 5: Episodes 17-20, March 15 th 2023

2023 Volume 6: Episodes 21-25, May 17th 2023

As noted by Comic Book, “Following the 12th episode, the series will be taking a break for the Summer before returning for Episodes 13-25 later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule.” However, this is yet to be officially confirmed by either the production team or distribution partners.

Spy x Family debuts to a fantastic reception

Spy x Family premiered its first episode yesterday, April 9th, to a fabulous global reception. Arguably the most anticipated series of the Spring 2022 anime slate, episode 1 certainly met the expectations of many fans, trending worldwide on social media after both the domestic and then international premiere.

In fact, Spy x Family is, right now, one of the best-rated anime debuts in recent memory. The series currently has an outstanding 9.08/10 rating on MyAnimeList with over 25,000 reviews already as well as 9.1/10 on IMDB!

