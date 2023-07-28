Developers working on the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws video game have recently revealed new details about a planet that will feature in the game, Tatooine.

The desert planet has been part of the Star Wars galaxy since the very beginning and was the first location ever visited in A New Hope. However, Tatooine’s inclusion in Star Wars Outlaws confirms its status as the most overused planet in the galaxy.

Star Wars Outlaws will include Tatooine

Tatooine’s inclusion in Star Wars Outlaws was confirmed in the game’s very first teaser trailer and subsequent gameplay preview which showed clips of Jabba the Hutt and the game’s protagonist, Kay Vess, facing off against a gang of bandits on the desert planet.

Speaking to IGN at the 2023 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, the game’s developers revealed more about how they will bring Tatooine to life.

During a panel at the event, a developer said: “It’s not just about re-creating Tatooine. It’s about creating a place with its own sense of history.”

Game director Julian Gerighty later went on to tease a fan-favorite location and a particularly infamous cantina: “If you close your eyes and give people a choice to go anywhere in Tatooine? [They’ll choose] Mos Eisley. And specifically one watering hole in Mos Eisley.

“The opportunity is that you can see all the nooks and crannies. You can see all the things that are informed by the Lucasfilm archives.

“This concept of virtual tourism is important to us. If you’ve ever wondered the distances from the moisture farms to the cantina? We have an experience for you.”

The developers also revealed that as well as being able to explore Tatooine in all of its sandy glory, players will also be able to cross paths with the infamous crime lord, Jabba the Hutt, even working for or betraying the slug-like gangster.

Every time Tatooine has featured in Star Wars

While the opportunity to double cross Jabba the Hutt and flee the ensuing wave of bounty hunters such an action will bring does sound like a fun prospect, the appearance of Tatooine in Star Wars Outlaws is the latest in a long, long line.

The desert planet, which was home to both Anakin and Luke Skywalker, has featured in six of the nine Skywalker Saga films, namely: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

On top of that, Tatooine also features repeatedly in The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ while it’s the main location for The Book of Boba Fett, too.

Tatooine also appears in both The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows as well.

Beyond that, the desert planet is even mentioned in several other works including The Empire Strikes Back, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

All of this goes without mentioning the endless number of times that Tatooine has featured in comics, novels and other extended media in the Star Wars franchise.

Time to explore some new planets

For a planet that’s supposed to be an isolated backwater according to Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, Tatooine has certainly become a crucial location in the Star Wars galaxy.

Granted, the planet was the first that fans ever visited in 1977, so there is plenty of nostalgia to be found there.

But Star Wars can’t count on such sentimentality to sustain itself moving forwards and calls for the franchise to explore new worlds besides Tatooine in the galaxy far, far away are growing louder every time the desert planet reappears.

Once Star Wars Outlaws has paid a visit to Tatooine, perhaps it’s finally time for Star Wars let the twin suns set over the planet once and for all.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to arrive in 2024.

