Stranger Things star David Harbour has said five ‘OG characters’ will receive a huge ‘pay off’ in season five of the Netflix series.

Hollywood is in a tizz right now following The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes. As a result of the strikes, production on countless shows, TV series and movies has ground to a halt, with no end in sight until a fair deal is reached for the actors. Stranger Things season five is just one of the casualties of the strikes, with filming supposed to get underway in June. However, that hasn’t happened leaving the upcoming season very much up in the air.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Stranger Things star David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper on the show, appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he discussed the upcoming season.

He revealed that prior to the WGA strike, he was “sent scripts” of season five, and that they didn’t disappoint.

“They’re terrific, as per usual,” the actor said. “They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers.”

Interestingly, he also revealed that the Duffer Brothers will ‘pay off’ some of the ‘OG characters’.

“I’m excited to go back, I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way,” he claimed.

“I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters.” He added, “they’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

David Harbour says these five characters will be central to season five

Harbour specifically named the five characters set for a ‘big pay off’ in season 5.

These were, in no particular order:

Eleven

It’s no surprise that Eleven is one of the characters Harbour mentioned. She’s been central to the storyline from the get-go, while her arc is intrinsically linked to that of Vecna, who will no doubt return as the Big Bad in season five.

© 2022

Mike

Mike’s feelings towards Eleven are undeniable and if she really is to sacrifice herself in order to save Hawkins from Vecna, Mike is likely to be the one most affected. His big ‘pay off’ may be the most bittersweet of all though if it comes at the expense of a future with El.

© 2022

Hopper and Joyce

Hopper and Joyce are two characters who are also closely tied together, particularly after the events of season four. The romance that has developed between the pair over four seasons is undeniable, and fans will be hoping they get to ride off into the sunset with one another once the Upside Down has been (finally) dealt with.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Will

That leaves Will, who, along with Eleven, have been central to the story since day one. Will was the main focus of season one after he got trapped in the Upside Down. It’s only right that season five will bring things full circle and give him a crucial role in saving the day.

