After being left on a cliffhanger for nearly two years, all will be revealed on Netflix very soon. We confirm the release time and date of Sweet Tooth season 2, reveal how many episodes are in this run, and introduce you to the cast, old and new.

We previously outlined a brief episode guide to Sweet Tooth season 2, including the episode titles that we know so far.

Developed by Jim Mickle for Netflix and based on the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire, the fantasy drama series, Sweet Tooth, follows the aftermath of the pandemic, resulting in hybrid babies, part human, part animal, being born. The series stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, James Brolin, and more.

Sweet Tooth season 2 release time and date

Sweet Tooth season 2’s release date is confirmed to be Thursday, April 27, 2023, on Netflix.

Airing as a Netflix exclusive, meaning Sweet Tooth is not available to watch anywhere else, and following the release pattern of previous shows on the platform, Sweet Tooth season 2 will debut at Midnight PT, which translates to the following release time where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The official synopsis from Netflix for Sweet Tooth season 2 reads:

“In Sweet Tooth Season 2, a deadly new wave of the Sick is bearing down on humanity. Gus and a band of other child hybrids are held prisoner by the villainous General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men, a violent group of mercenaries who hunt hybrids. Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar); Abbot wants to find a cure and amass power, Dr. Singh simply wants to save his infected wife, Rani (Aliza Vellani).



Gus, always a hero, agrees to help Dr. Singh, thus beginning a dark journey into discovering his own origins. He may also learn more about his mother, Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to the Great Crumble. Elsewhere, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to free the hybrids, creating a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light.”

How many episodes are in Sweet Tooth season 2?

Sweet Tooth season 2 is confirmed to have eight episodes, matching the episode count of the show’s first season.

Each installment of the series lasts between 37-53 minutes and all episodes will drop at the same time on Netflix on the aforementioned release date.

The titles for the final two episodes have not been revealed yet, which may mean they must contain spoilers.

A variety of directors were on board the first season to helm alternating episodes, including developer Jim Mickle, Toa Fraser, and Robyn Grace. The second-season directors have yet to be announced, but we know that Mickle, Noah Griffith, Daniel Stewart, and more are definitely returning as writers.

Sweet Tooth – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

MORE NETFLIX: Netflix reveals two Chimp Empire chimpanzees are likely dead since episode 4 finale

Meet the cast of Sweet Tooth season 2

The original cast from season 1 is returning to see the second run, including Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, and Dania Ramirez.

What’s On Netflix confirmed that a handful of new actors would be joining the season 2 roster, including Caden Dragomer, Craig Hall, Erroll Shand, Amie Donald, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr., and Yonas Kibreab.

The aforementioned actors will be portraying new characters Finn Fox, Wally Walrus, Haley Mockingbird, and JoJo Cat.

Below, we have listed the cast list that we know so far from Sweet Tooth season 2:

Christian Convery – Gus

– Gus Nonso Anozie – Jepperd

– Jepperd Dania Ramirez – Aimee Eden

– Aimee Eden Amy Seimetz – Birdie

– Birdie Adeel Akhtar – Dr. Singh

– Dr. Singh Stefania LaVie – Bear

– Bear Aliza Vellani – Rani Singh

– Rani Singh Neil Sandilands – General Abbot

– General Abbot Naledi Murray – Wendy

– Wendy Marlon Williams – Johnny Abbot

– Johnny Abbot Christopher Sean Cooper – Teddy Turtle

– Teddy Turtle Yonas Kibreab – Finn Fox

– Finn Fox James Brolin – the narrator

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all