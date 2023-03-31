Apple TV has you covered when it comes to the most fast-paced legal battle over a video game and we explore the Tetris movie soundtrack, filled with a score by Lorne Balfe and 80s hits alongside aespa’s new song, Hold On Tight, featuring the melody from the video game.

Taron Egerton has conquered a number of biopics in his career already, having previously portrayed James Keene in Black Bird, Elton John in Rocketman, and Eddie Edwards in Eddie the Eagle. The Star Wars fandom was also made aware of the actor’s decline to appear as a young Han Solo.

Directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink for Apple TV+, the biographical drama, Tetris, follows Henk Rogers and the monumental legal battle that took place in the 80s in order to secure the rights to the titular video game, starring Egerton, Toby Jones, Nikita Yefremov, Togo Igawa, and more.

Tetris score

The instrumental Tetris score is brought to you by iconic composer, Lorne Balfe, who has also scored the music from this weekend’s release, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Additionally, Balfe is also behind superhero projects, Black Widow and Black Adam, blockbuster television shows including His Dark Materials and The Wheel of Time, as well as the video game, Assassin’s Creed III.

In the Tetris movie, Balfe offers four tracks that are powerful in nature, featuring soaring strings and upbeat synths to accompany the high-stake legalities.

Tetris soundtrack

Alongside Balfe’s contribution to Tetris’ soundtrack are a number of 80s hits that were released around the time of the plot.

Songs like Europe’s The Final Countdown and the new song Hold On Tight by South Korean girl group, aespa, feature here, as well as a Japanese and Russian version of Holding Out For A Hero.

Below is a full list of tracks on the Tetris soundtrack:

Benevolence by Aaron Hibell Opportunities by Pet Shop Boys The Final Countdown by Europe Holding Out For A Hero (Japanese) by ReN Hold On Tight by aespa Heart of Glass (Russian) by Polina Tetris Theme Reworked by Metrophonic Two Tribes by Lorne Balfe Puzzle Piece by Lorne Balfe Fall Into Place by Lorne Balfe Stacking Squares by Lorne Balfe Schneidig Op Vor 79 by Admirality Band of Russia Farewell Slavianka by Red Army Choir Holding Out For A Hero (Russian) by Polina

Tetris soundtrack – Where to listen

The Tetris soundtrack is currently available to stream on Amazon and Apple Music.

The soundtrack is only available to stream or purchase as an MP3 Download at the moment, however, a physical release, in the form of a CD, is expected to release on Amazon at some point in the future.

It is currently unconfirmed whether a vinyl release of the movie’s soundtrack will be released to the public.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Tetris is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

