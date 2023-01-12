Following on from The Book of Boba Fett’s feat of explaining what happened to the bounty hunter in the Sarlacc pit, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney Plus has explained what happened to one of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s closest friends and we reveal what happened to Commander Cody.

The Bad Batch Season 3 has not been confirmed yet, however, Season 2 was announced right before Season 1’s finale in August 2021, meaning a third season could be announced before Season 2’s finale.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

What Happened to Commander Cody After Order 66?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 3, titled ‘The Solitary Clone,’ revealed that Commander Cody continued to serve the Empire for a time after Order 66 was executed, before abandoning his loyalty to them during a mission to Desix.

Still carrying guilt for mindlessly allowing his band of clones to fire and presumably kill Obi-Wan Kenobi during the order, Cody’s sense returned as the power of Order 66 faded over time – a weakness in the Empire’s mind-control plan that later lead to the introduction of Stormtroopers.

Sent to Desix on a mission to save an Imperial governor from a hostage situation involving separatists, Cody was able to retrieve the governor, only to witness the power play turn on the separatists to eliminate them – despite the Empire promising a pardon for their adversity.

This was the final straw for Cody, who later abandoned the Empire in the following months.

How Did Commander Cody Die?

Contrary to previous canonical theories regarding Cody’s death after The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch Season 2 confirms the commander did not die at all.

Despite his current whereabouts being unknown after the events of Season 2 Episode 3, it’s suggested that Cody is still very much alive after abandoning the Empire.

There’s a chance the commander will return in later episodes to help Clone Force 99, following in the footsteps of Captain Rex.

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode is expected to be between 23-75 minutes in length, with later installments harboring a longer runtime.

The final two installments, Episodes 15 and 16, will air as a double bill, serving as the season finale on March 29, 2023.

Below, we have outlined Season 2’s release schedule in full:

Episode 1: Spoils of War – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 Episode 2: Ruins of War – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 Episode 3: The Solidarity Clone – January 11, 2023

– January 11, 2023 Episode 4: Faster – January 18, 2023

– January 18, 2023 Episode 5: Entombed – January 25, 2023

– January 25, 2023 Episode 6: Tribe – February 1, 2023

– February 1, 2023 Episode 7: The Clone Conspiracy – February 8, 2023

– February 8, 2023 Episode 8: Truth and Consequences – February 8, 2023

– February 8, 2023 Episode 9: The Crossing – February 15, 2023

– February 15, 2023 Episode 10: Retrieval – February 22, 2023

– February 22, 2023 Episode 11: Metamorphosis – March 1, 2023

– March 1, 2023 Episode 12: The Outpost – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Episode 13: Pabu – March 15, 2023

– March 15, 2023 Episode 14: Tipping Point – March 22, 2023

– March 22, 2023 Episode 15: The Summit – March 29, 2023

– March 29, 2023 Episode 16: Plan 99 – March 29, 2023

