If you’re tired of post-apocalyptic dramas or whodunnits, then this new dark comedy may be the investment for you. We confirm The Consultant tv series’ release time on Amazon Prime, release date, and introduce you to the cast of the upcoming show.

The first episode of the workplace tv series is being directed by Matt Shakman, who is known for helming Marvel’s WandaVision and will direct the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Created by Tony Basgallop for Amazon Prime Video, the dark comedy thriller, The Consultant, is based on a novel of the same name by Bentley Little, following the ambiguous consultant, Regus Patoff, who begins to aid CompWare’s merger before infiltrating himself as the company’s leader.

The Consultant release time, release date and where to watch

The Consultant’s release date is set for Friday, February 24, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

Following the release of other Amazon Prime debuts, The Consultant will air at Midnight ET.

This means viewers in the west will receive the debut at 9 pm PT on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 5 am GMT

Australia – 2 pm AEST

Brazil – 1 am BRT

Europe – 6 am CEST

India – 9:30 am IST

Japan – 1 pm JST

New Zealand – 4 pm NZS

The series is streaming strictly as an Amazon Prime exclusive, therefore, you will require a subscription to the platform in order to be able to watch it.

The official synopsis reads:

“Follows a relationship between employee and boss, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive.”

The Consultant – Cr. Andrew Casey/© 2010-2023 Amazon.com

How many episodes are in The Consultant?

The Consultant is confirmed to have eight episodes within its debut season on the streaming platform.

If you’re looking for something to binge over the weekend, you’re in luck, because all eight installments will be dropping at the same time on the aforementioned release date.

Each episode has been written by creator, Basgallop, and joining Shakman on the directing front will be Dan Attias, Alexis Ostrander, Charlotte Brändström, and Karyn Kusama.

Our full episode guide allows you to keep track of what episode you are currently on whilst binging the series this weekend.

Circling back on the new boss: he may be a sociopath. #TheConsultant – starring Christoph Waltz, Brittany O’Grady, and Nat Wolff is streaming on @PrimeVideo 2/24. pic.twitter.com/I7m9vVoSeh — The Consultant (@nowscreamingpv) February 6, 2023

Meet the cast of The Consultant

As you will have already deduced by now, The Consultant is being led by Christoph Waltz, an esteemed actor known for his roles in Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and the James Bond film, Spectre.

Joining Waltz in the cast is The Stand and Death Note’s, Nat Wolff, and The White Lotus’, Brittany O’Grady.

Below, we have included the entire cast list for The Consultant tv series:

Christoph Waltz – Regus Patoff

– Regus Patoff Nat Wolff – Craig

– Craig Brittany O’Grady – Elaine

– Elaine Aimee Carrero – Patti

– Patti Sydney Mae Diaz – Raul

– Raul Sloane Avery – Rosie

– Rosie Michael Charles Vaccaro – Iain

– Iain Erin Ruth Walker – Amy

– Amy Dianne Doan – Ghislane

– Ghislane Tatiana Zappardino – Janelle

– Janelle Emily Berry – Dana

– Dana Henry Rhoades – Tokyo

– Tokyo Ryan Bravo – Eric

– Eric Jake Manle y – Patrice

y – Patrice Ed Amatrudo – Father Stollen

– Father Stollen Gloria John – Mama Sang

– Mama Sang Brian Yoon – Sang

– Sang Rumur Kristina Knowles – Lois

– Lois Tony Vinci – Elaine’s Date

– Elaine’s Date Stefanie Estes – Trisha

– Trisha Juan Carlos Cant u – Frank Florez

u – Frank Florez Gena Heylock – Milani

The Consultant – Cr. Andrew Casey/© 2010-2023 Amazon.com

