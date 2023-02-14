DC fans were ecstatic to see the inclusion of Batman’s classic blue and grey suit from his comic-book days and we discuss the suit’s origin, share the fandom’s excitement over Ben Affleck’s Batsuit and discuss The Flash’s TV spot that revealed another blue and grey suit in Keaton’s cave.

The Flash trailer was released during Super Bowl Sunday, which was met with praise, and it will serve as a reset point into the DCU.

Directed by Andy Muschietti with a screenplay by Christina Hodson and based on the DC comics character of the same name, The Flash is set to star Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and more.

Batman’s blue and grey suit origin

Batman first appeared in his blue and grey colorway once Neal Adams, an American comic book artist, took over the reins of the character during the 1970s.

Adams was handed the mammoth task of bringing the Caped Crusader out of his 60s design – which has evolved to be a little camp looking similar to the ‘66 Adam West television series.

Within a new chapter of the Dark Knight’s comic-book longevity, Adams had to evolve the character’s design without losing the readers and proceeded to design a more brutish, intimidating Batman.

By extending Bats’ cowl ears and having the vigilante bulk up, Adams’ design really leaned into the blue and grey colorway – which remained a classic version of the hero’s suit.

It is thought that comic book companies wanted to spare the use of black ink, which resulted in the use of blue ink to mimic the look of shadows, which is why blue was likely introduced into the character’s suit – otherwise, a lot of black ink would have been used per issue.

Ben Affleck with the Neal Adams Batman look in THE FLASH trailer ??? pic.twitter.com/SVCVCMn9nY — Ryan Scott (@RyanScottWrites) February 13, 2023

Ben Affleck dons the blue and grey in The Flash

DC fans were very excited to see a version of the blue and grey suit appear in the first trailer for The Flash.

We can see the batsuit – worn by Ben Affleck’s Batman – has been modified from the original design and bears no distinct Bat symbol on the chest.

BLUE AND GREY BATMAN FOR THE WIN I LOVE YOU BEN AFFLECK pic.twitter.com/opfKJvcvff — bp (@simplygalaxyy) February 12, 2023

Michael Keaton’s Batman also wore the blue and grey off screen

Thanks to a TV spot for The Flash, released after the main trailer, fans caught a glimpse of Batman’s room full of seven Bat suits – all of which we assume were worn by Michael Keaton’s Batman after Tim Burton’s 1992 sequel of events.

We see his classic suit front and center, joined by a suit with a gun holster, one with a gas mask or scuba diving gear fitted, and another that looks like an answer to Zack Snyder’s Knightmare suit for Batman in the Justice League.

The second suit from the left, however, is clearly another version of the blue and grey suit, complete with white eyes to match the original design.

LOOK AT ALL THE BATSUITS pic.twitter.com/aCO771Bilp — sabrina ? (@nightwaynes) February 13, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Flash is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Show all