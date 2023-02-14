Fandom sleuths have been scouring the new trailer for The Flash, which has prompted DC fans to believe that Ben Affleck’s Batman motorcycle is actually Christian Bale’s Batman motorcycle from The Dark Knight trilogy. We also discuss if Christian Bale’s Batman could return to the DCU.

A TV spot for The Flash released during Super Bowl Sunday shortly after the main trailer released, the latter of which has gotten high praise from everyone.

Directed by Andy Muschietti with a screenplay by Christina Hodson and based on the DC comics character of the same name, The Flash is set to star Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and more.

The Flash fans think Ben Affleck’s Batman motorcycle is Christian Bale’s

After the first trailer for The Flash dropped, the DC fandom began comparing Ben Affleck’s Batman motorcycle to the Batpod Christian Bale rides in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

As the Caped Crusader rides both in a similar style, leaning forward over the body of the vehicle to reach for the handlebars, this fuelled the rumor that Christian Bale was returning to the cowl.

I never knew I needed Michael Keaton’s Batman back in my life until I saw this.



Is that Christian Bale also riding the motorcycle? How many Batmen are in this thing?! https://t.co/lOXpvCfXru — Somber (@thesombergamer) February 12, 2023

Upon further inspection however, thanks to a subsequent TV spot for The Flash, we got a closer look at Affleck’s suit while riding the bike, confirming that it is his blue and grey suit riding the bike – not Christian Bale’s darker variant.

The Flash – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Could Christian Bale’s Batman return in the DCU

Scooper and host of the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel, Grace Randolph, sent out a tweet about the Batman cameo in Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie.

Randolph said “I hear that it’s going to be a former Batman who cameos at the end of The Flash…I know who it is; but it would be uncool to reveal the whole thing,” and also stated that this return “could potentially stick around as the new permanent DCU Batman.”

Bale previously spoke about his return during an interview with Screen Rant, and hinted that he would only return to the role if Nolan was on board – which is unlikely to be the case for DCU’s upcoming DC Studios’ The Brave and Bold is based on Grant Morrison’s comic.

#DC #DCStudios ??



I hear that it’s going to be a former #Batman who cameos at the end of #TheFlash



& could potentially stick around as the new permanent #DCU Batman



Damian’s dad, Pattinson is still solo



I know who it is; but it would be uncool to reveal the whole thing pic.twitter.com/wuEzl4RPWY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 10, 2023

The Flash is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

