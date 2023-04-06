What is The Legendary Hero Is Dead all about, what date and time will the new anime release around the world for OTT streaming?

There are a whole host of new and returning anime series set to make their global premiere today, with two of the most notable debuts being Dr Stone season 3 and The Legendary Hero Is Dead.

For the latter series, it has been a long road to the small screen, with the original manga series having been serialized in Japan since 2014 – making it one of the longest-running new adaptations on the new slate.

Here is everything that fans need to know about The Legendary Hero Is Dead, including the synopsis, release date, and time around the world.

What is The Legendary Hero Is Dead all about?

The Legendary Hero Is Dead is an upcoming action comedy series, an adaptation of Subaruichi’s original manga series by Liden Films (Tokyo Revengers, Call of the Night).

The series will tell the story of a young farmer called Touka Scott, who accidentally kills the greatest hero in the world after digging countless pitfalls around his land. Unfortunately, this particular hero was on a mission to seal Hell’s Gate, a portal in the north of the country which is being used by a Demon Lord to send an army of ghouls into the once-peaceful land.

Thankfully, the world still has one last vestige of home (despite our hero being already deceased), in the form of an ambitious necromancer called Anri. This young magician decides that the best-case scenario is for Touka’s soul to be transferred into the body of the dead hero.

Along with her childhood friend Yuna, she will have to drag Touka kicking and screaming to Hell’s Gate itself so that they can complete their quest, but can this unlikely trio really save the world…Or is the quest as dead as the legendary hero?

Crunchyroll’s tagline for the anime reads, “After a hero dies in an accident, a necromancer steps in and forms an unlikely party!”

The Legendary Hero Is Dead is scheduled to premiere in the early hours of Friday, April 7; dropping for the majority of international fans on Thursday, April 6.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes from The Legendary Hero Is Dead will release for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM

British Time – 5:30 PM

European Time – 6:30 PM

India Time – 10 PM

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 2:30 AM

The Legendary Hero Is Dead will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Interestingly, whilst The Legendary Hero Is Dead is yet to even premiere its first season, there are already rumblings within the community of a second season being targeted.

This is because the original manga is in the unique position of having an ongoing sequel storyline called ‘The Land of the Gods’.

Consequently, if the global reception to The Legendary Hero Is Dead meets the expectations of Liden Films, this could become a major fantasy series over the coming years.

