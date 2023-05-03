The Tailor is a true story-based Turkish drama series that landed on Netflix on May 2, 2023, and now fans eagerly wait for Season 2. So, is it happening?

The new seven-episodic Turkish TV show has grabbed every cinephile’s attention toward its dramatic yet suspenseful storyline. However, the series has not only received positive reviews, it also faced criticism by the critics for its overly melodramatic aspects.

Moreover, the Çagatay Ulusoy starrer Netflix series was initially supposed to air on TV8, but then it got a place in the streaming giant’s library. Now, as the first season’s final episode gave us a confusing ending, let’s find out whether a new season has been renewed or not.

The Tailor Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

There is a piece of good news for people who really liked the first season of The Tailor— Season 2 has been officially announced by Netflix, and apart from that, we also learned that the upcoming season has already wrapped up filming.

In The Tailor Season 1, we got familiar with the complexities of the relationships between the main protagonists, Peyami, Dimitri, and Esvet. The three of them have their own dark secrets that they have kept protected from the world. Esvet was the fiance of Dimitri (Peyami’s best friend), but she wanted to come out of the toxic relationship. She escapes one day and starts working at Peyami’s home without telling him the truth. Eventually, she and Peyami fall in love, and that’s when things get even worse for Esvet as Dimitri learns about the affair. So, the season finally showed us Peyami getting shot by Dimitri after a heated argument.

Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for the second season of the suspense thriller series, and it shows that Peyami will recover and he will get married to Esvet. However, there’s more to it, as the renewed season brings more suspense, drama, and romance. At the time of writing this article, we don’t have an official release date for it, so let’s wait for the streaming platform to come up with a date soon.

