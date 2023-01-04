How can you watch the Tsurune: The Linking Shot anime and when is the new series set to release for OTT streaming worldwide?

OTT streaming platforms are set to battle it out on the Winter 2023 anime slate for your attention.

Whilst Disney Plus and Crunchyroll will undoubtedly take the majority of headlines once again, HiDive is continuing to acquire excellent shows that fans should certainly not miss out on- including Tsurune.

So, what is the Tsurune: The Linking Shot anime about, how can you stream it online, and when will the series release for OTT streaming?

What is the Tsurune anime about?

Tsurune: The Linking Shot is an upcoming School Sports anime from Studio Kyoto Animation (A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden, and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid), adapting the original light novel series by Kotoko Ayano.

The Linking Shot is set to be the second full TV season of the Tsurune anime adaptation, with season 1 airing in Fall 2018, followed by an OVA special in 2019.

Season 2 of the Tsurune anime is set to stream around the world via the HiDive platform, which has provided the following synopsis for the upcoming broadcast:

“Protagonist Minato Narumiya has reignited his passion for kyudo, the Japanese martial art of archery. Along with his friends in the school kyudo club, he returns for an all-new second season and feature-length film of Kyoto Animation’s beloved Tsurune.” – Tsurune synopsis, via HiDive.

HiDive offers a seven-day free trial of their premium subscription service, which costs $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year.

Tsurune release date and time confirmed

Tsurune: The Linking Shot is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 4.

As confirmed by HiDive, season 2 episode 1 of the Tsurune anime series is set to release for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 9:30 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 2:30 AM

“The path of the bow, the search for “self” continues. There is their story. The more I think of them, the more my heart is stained with hatred. The more you seek, the more colors you lose. To continue being myself, I struggle to keep going. I keep staring at the things I love, doubting and believing every day. Now, let’s walk on this road. Leads to the “me” of the future.” – Tsurune introduction, via official website.

