What time will season 2 episode 13 of Tsurune: The Linking Shot release worldwide, and will the anime return for season 3 on HiDive?

The end of the 2023 Winter anime slate is upon us, with today marking the season 2 final of Kyoto Animation’s archery masterclass; Tsurune: The Linking Shot.

As fans around the world prepare to settle down to watch the final episode on HiDive, many are curious as to what the future will hold for the franchise – especially considering how inconsistent new content has been over the past few years.

Whilst the Tsurune anime adaptation has not yet confirmed that season 3 is in development, there remains an excellent chance that we will see Minato draw his bowstring for another shot at glory – here is everything that fans need to know.

Tsurune: The Linking Shot season 2 episode 13 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, March 29.

As confirmed by HiDive, the season 2 finale, titled ‘Resounding Release’, will be made available to stream at the following times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Eastern Time – 3 AM

“The national tournament was over and the season was approaching late summer. Minato and his team were so focused on the games that they had forgotten about the “job” that Masaki had asked them to do. It was to help with the “Amatsu Star Festival” held at the Yata Shrine. It was a big role, in which they were to dress up in Heian attire and dedicate themselves to shooting arrows for a Shinto ritual. Minato and the others take a fresh look at themselves as archers.”

Tsurune season 3 renewal status explored

As previously noted, we are still waiting for an official confirmation of Tsurune season 3; however, there are positive indicators that the anime is far from complete.

The most obvious reason for our optimism is that the original light novel series that the anime is adapting, is still ongoing.

Three volumes of the original light novel series, written by Kotoko Ayano and illustrated by Chinatsu Morimoto, have been published in Japan in the KA Esuma Bunko magazine – with the most recent volume only dropping in August 2022.

This means that should the Tsurune light novel series continue to produce new volumes, there will indeed be enough source material to animate a third TV season.

The anime should also prove popular enough to merit a third broadcast, with scores of 76% on Anilist, 4/5 on Anime Planet, and 7.93/10 on MyAnimeList – notably higher than the first season.

The only problem concerning Tsurune season 3 is the fact that the light novel series is not releasing new volumes on any type of regular schedule; volume 1 was launched in December 2016, volume 2 released in February 2018, and volume 3 in August 2022.

Depending on how much of the original content the anime adaptation has left to cover, the decision may be made to wait until more volumes have been published before production can start.

Overall, it should only be a matter of time before Tsurune season 3 is announced; however, it could be mid-2024 before we see the anime return depending on the production decisions at Kyoto Animation.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

