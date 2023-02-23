The release date and time for Veera Simha Reddy have finally been confirmed, but where will the Telugu-language movie debut for OTT streaming?

Indian cinema got off to a quick start in 2023 with Veera Simha Reddy, which told the brutal story of a son’s quest for revenge after his late father was murdered by village politics.

The film premiered in cinemas around the world back on January 12, but there will have been a large proportion of the fanbase who chose to wait until the home media release before enjoying the latest blockbuster from Gopichand Malineni.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the OTT streaming release of Veera Simha Reddy, including the launch date and time for fans worldwide.

Veera Simha Reddy is scheduled to premiere around the world for OTT streaming on Thursday, February 23.

The movie will be made available to stream online via the Disney Plus platform from 6 PM IST and at the following times:

Pacific Time – 4:30 AM

Eastern Time – 7:30 AM

British Time – 12:30 PM

European Time – 1:30 PM

Pakistan Time – 5:30 PM

India Time – 6 PM

Philippine Time – 8:30 PM

Disney Plus Hotstar Premium is available in India from Rs 1499 per year or Rs 299 per month; advertisement-free and supported on four devices in 4K resolution. Alternatively, Disney Plus Hotstar Super is available from Rs 899 per year, advertisement-supported, and available on two devices in Full HD resolution.

Jay aur Veera aarahe hai with some todu action for you???#VeeraSimhaReddy streaming from 23rd February at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/TjwSUVhKuJ — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 22, 2023

Veera Simha Reddy will reportedly release on February 23 with Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada audio dubbings.

The movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role as both Pulicherla Veera Simha Reddy and Jai Simha Reddy.

Balakrishna is joined in the film by the following cast members:

Honey Rose as Pulicherla Meenakshi Veera Simha Reddy, wife of Pulicherla Veera Simha Reddy

Shruti Haasan as Isha

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Bhanumathi Pratap Reddy, Pratap Reddy’s wife, & Veera Simha Reddy’s half-sister

Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

Lal as Siddhappa

B. S. Avinash as Gangi Reddy, Pratap Reddy’s father

Naveen Chandra as Shekhar Reddy

P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

Ajay Ghosh as Peddi Reddy

Murali Sharma as Jayaram

Sachin Khedekar as Rajagopal

Veera Simha Reddy was reportedly made off an original budget of Rs 110 Crore and ended its theatrical run with a box office collection of Rs 133.55 Crore – the biggest earner for Balakrishna to date!

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all