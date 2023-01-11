It’s almost time to get your axes out and scream Skol as the much-loved Norse adventure Vikings Valhalla makes its way into season 2. Here’s the Netflix series release date and at what time.

Fans are getting ready to settle down in anticipation of the second season to Vikings Valhalla as its return sure looks to be as battle packed as ever. With brand new locations to feast your eyes on as well as new cast members and returning ones, the Netflix series is well on its voyage of pillaging icy environments and lush valleys.

Set in the early 11th Century, 100 years after its predecessor Vikings, Valhalla chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

On March 9, 2022, it was announced that Netflix had renewed the series not only for a second season but a third as well making devoted Viking fans very happy indeed. For now though, here’s Viking Valhalla season 2’s release date and what time you can catch it on Netflix.

The second season of Vikings Valhalla will air on Netflix Thursday, January 12, 2023. As with many Netflix shows, Valhalla will release at 3 a.m. Eastern, which is midnight pacific time and 8 am UK time.

Akin to Vikings Valhalla’s previous season, season 2 will consist of eight episodes altogether and will air on a weekly basis at the same mentioned time.

Only 2 DAYS until the Keeper of the Faith is put to the ultimate test. pic.twitter.com/AT7ScTOG1Z — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) January 10, 2023

Vikings Valhalla cast

If you enjoyed many of season one’s characters, you’ll be glad to know that many are returning for season 2. Take a look at the list below of who will be making their way across the savage lands again.

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson.

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir.

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson.

Bradley Freegard as King Canute.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson.

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon.

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy.

David Oakes as Earl Godwin.

