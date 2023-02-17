Viz Media has taken the welcomed step to release classic anime for free on YouTube, including Naruto, Death Note, and Hunter x Hunter.

Accessibility has always been a major issue for the anime industry, with different platforms releasing subbed and dubbed versions of the same series often leading to some serious confusion within the community.

This is especially the case when considering that some fans will not have the financial freedom to purchase active subscriptions for multiple platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, or Disney Plus.

Thankfully, Viz Media has now taken the surprising, but welcomed, step to release various classic anime series for free on YouTube that includes Death Note, Naruto, Sailor Moon, and Hunter x Hunter.

Viz Media releases major anime series on YouTube for free

On February 16, 2023, Viz Media announced that a whole host of classic anime titles will be made available to watch for free on YouTube for US-based viewers.

“Time to add some new titles to your watchlist. Hundreds of VIZ anime episodes and movies are now available on YouTube with English subs! Watch fan-favorite titles, such as Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, Inuyasha, Mr. Osomatsu, Naruto, Sailor Moon, and more.”

Anime series now available to watch for free on the Viz Media YouTube channel includes:

Death Note (37 episodes): “Genius high school student Light Yagami learns about the value of life through a book of death dropped by a bored shinigami named Ryuk.”

Hunter x Hunter (148 episodes): “Gon trains for the difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam as he follows in his father’s footsteps. Throughout his journey to become a Hunter, Gon overcomes many obstacles and makes new friends along the way!”

Inuyasha (Complete series plus feature films): “Kagome gets transported 500 years back in time to a feudal era where she meets Inuyasha, a half-demon seeking to become a full-fledged demon. She sets out on a journey to find the Jewel of Four Souls with her new friends!”

Mr Osomatsu (50 episodes): “Follow the comical misadventures of the six Matsuno brothers as they live leisurely lifestyles in the hardworking country of Japan!”

Naruto (220 episodes): “Naruto, a young boy with the Nine-Tailed Fox Spirit sealed within him, sets out on a path to become the next Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village! He faces all challenges and his destiny with an indomitable spirit and unshakable optimism.”

Sailor Moon (Complete series): “Sailor Moon and her Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

The new playlists also included feature films for Accel Wolrd, Tiger & Bunny, Infini-T Force, and Mazinger Z.

Fans should note that only the subbed versions of these shows have been made available online, at the time of writing.

Unfortunately, the playlists are currently only available for fans in the United States, which means that international fans will either need to wait for Viz Media to update the videos in their territory or use a VPN.

