What's the theme song in Junji Ito Maniac Japanese Tales of the Macabre?
Those familiar with Junji Ito’s work will know the brilliant but disturbing content synonymous with his name, and while each short story is dark in its own right, we reveal what the upbeat theme song is in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.
The series adapts 20 of Ito’s manga stories – including Hanging Balloons, Ice Cream Bus, and The Thing That Drifted Ashore – spread across 12 episodes.
Created by Shinobu Tagashira with a script written by Kaoru Sawada, Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is an anime series adapting a collection of tales from a master of Japanese horror.
What is the Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre theme song?
The theme song played over the opening credits of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is ‘Paranoid’ by MADKID.
MADKID is a Japanese boy band and dance group formed in 2014 and previously worked under the name, J-BOYS-5. The band has released three major albums since its inception.
Despite fans expecting a more eerie opening song, MADKID offers something more upbeat, while still keeping the opening theme dark to match the weird and wonderful characters of these short stories.
Fans may also like to know that the end credits song is ‘Iu Toori’ (As Was Said) by JYOCHO.
- NEW LEVI SIDE-STORY: Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama explains spin-off manga situation
How many episodes are in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre?
Junji Ito Mania has 12 episodes within its first season on Netflix, with each installment promising to be disturbing to the core.
The series has been given a strict TV-MA rating for its contents, which involve gore, violence, and disturbing imagery.
Below, we have included an episode guide to aid your binge-watch of the bizarre:
- Episode 1: The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Seance
- Episode 2: The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel/Ice Cream Truck
- Episode 3: The Hanging Balloons
- Episode 4: The Room with Four Walls/Where the Sandman Lives
- Episode 5: Intruder/The Long Hair in the Attic
- Episode 6: Mold/Library Vision
- Episode 7: Tomb Town
- Episode 8: Layers of Fear/The Thing that Drifted Ashore
- Episode 9: Tomie: Photo
- Episode 10: Unendurable Labyrinth/Bullied
- Episode 11: The Back Alley/Headless Statue
- Episode 12: Whispering Woman/Soichi’s Beloved Pet
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is now streaming on Netflix.