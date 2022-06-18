When will Spy x Family episode 11 release around the world for online streaming via Crunchyroll and what can fans expect from “Stella”?

Spy x Family has undoubtedly been the most popular, and arguably the best, anime from the Spring broadcasting slate.

However, all good things must come to an end, with this weekend’s episode of the Wit Studios x CloverWorks adaptation set to be the penultimate episode from the first cour.

So, when will episode 11 release worldwide and what can fans expect from the Spy x Family’s next mission?

When will Spy x Family episode 11 release worldwide?

Spy x Family episode 11 will release via the Crunchyroll streaming platform on Saturday, June 18th for the majority of international viewers.

The penultimate episode from season 1 part 1 will launch from the following times:

Pacific Time – 8:30 AM PDT

Eastern Time – 11:30 AM EDT

British Time – 4:30 PM BST

European Time – 5:30 PM CEST

India Time – 9 PM IST

Philippine Time – 11:30 PM PHT

Australia Time – 1 AM ACST

SPY x FAMILY Episode 11 Preview Images! pic.twitter.com/zSCAYHgvBm — SPY x FAMILY? (@SpyFamilyManga) June 16, 2022

Preview for episode 11 “Stella” shared online

The TV preview video for Spy x Family episode 11 was aired after the credits rolled on last week’s adventure and has since been on social media by the series’ Japanese Twitter page, see below.

The episode is set to adapt chapter 16 from the original manga series, which was released in Japan on November 18th, 2019 – here is a brief preview for the opening part of the episode.

Loid starts to look into Anya’s school grades and sees that they are steadily declining and despite calling for her to start studying, she says that she is busy watching her Spy Wars cartoon.

After wrestling her away from the TV, Loid scolds Anya for her poor spelling whilst Yor tries to boost her confidence by arguing that her scores aren’t that bad even though they are considered ‘failing’ grades.

They try studying various different school subjects, but all come back with the same low-level grades and interest from Anya. However, Loid has a plan for Anya to get Stella Stars from outside the classroom…by completing community service at a local hospital.

New Anya and Loid Nendoroid figurines revealed

Spy x Family merchandise has been flying off the shelves ever since the anime adaptation first premiered at the start of the Spring broadcasting slate.

One of the most popular types of merchandise is figurines and the Good Smile Company has recently revealed two new Nendoroid figures for Anya and Loid.

“From the anime series “SPY x FAMILY” comes a Nendoroid of Anya Forger, the mind-reading telepath created by chance in an experiment performed by a certain organization. She comes with four face plates including a standard face, a surprised face, a smug smiling face and a cheerful smiling face.” – Anya Nendoroid Figure description, via Good Smile.

The two new Nendoroid figures are currently open for pre-orders, which are currently set to release in December 2022.

“The Nendoroid also comes with his handgun, a newspaper and an additional front hair part to display him with his bangs down. Enjoy using the included optional parts to create all kinds of poses based on your favorite scenes from the series! Be sure to add this palm-sized figure of Anya’s papa, Loid, to your collection!” – Loid Nendoroid Figure description, via Good Smile.

Both figurines are around 100mm tall and feature multiple different face plates/accessories, with both currently priced at ¥6,500 (around $48).

From "SPY x FAMILY" comes a Nendoroid of the mind-reading telepath Anya Forger! The Nendoroid comes with four face plates that perfectly capture Anya's expressive looks in Nendoroid form. Preorders open now!



Preorder: https://t.co/gzs6Ontrsj#SPYxFamily #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/CRB4Bzxw3Z — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) June 14, 2022

