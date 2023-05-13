A post-apocalyptic Korean series will be the binge-watch of choice this weekend and we reveal where to read the Black Knight webtoon online before watching the Netflix adaptation.

We previously discussed if the possibility of Black Knight season 2 was on the table at Netflix HQ, considering the vast source material that it’s based on.

Written and directed by Cho Ui-seok for Netflix, the South Korean dystopian series, Black Knight, follows special delivery drivers that must brave the now post-apocalyptic world due to air pollution in order to get amenities to civilians for survival.

Where to read the Black Knight webtoon

Black Knight is based on a webtoon or Manhwa under the name Taekbaegisa (Delivery Knight) by Lee Yun-kyun, but the series is also known as Delivery Driver.

The webtoon began in 2017 and ran until 2019 publishing 89 chapters plus a prologue and it’s available to read on Webtoon.

To celebrate the release of the series on Netflix, Webtoon has made the first three chapters of the comic available to read for free on the platform.

Additionally, the next five episodes will be available to read through Webtoon’s Fast Pass, and a new free episode will become available every Monday.

The plot synopsis reads:

Devastating air pollution and severe social divide between residents and refugees. A corrupt, unforgiving and violent social order. This is the world Sawol was born into. After watching the police massacre her mother and adopted family simply because they were refugees, Sawol holds a deep seeded rage and fear of the police. Sawol believes that becoming a delivery agent is the only means to liberate herself, but can she beat the odds stacked up against her to become one?

Black Knight episode guide

Black Knight is confirmed to have six episodes within its season 1 run on Netflix and all installments are scheduled to drop at the same time.

All six episodes are reported to have a budget of 25 billion South Korean won (approximately 19 million USD) combined.

Season 1 does not have any episode titles and the installments are simply numbered, but we have included the runtime of each episode below:

Meet the Black Knight cast

This isn’t the first web series adaptation for lead Kim Woo-bin, as the actor previously worked on 2014’s Love Cells as a hunter.

South Korean model and actor, Song Seung-heon, has starred in a number of dramas including East of Eden, The Great Show, and the fourth season of Voice.

Below, we have included the cast roster for Black Knight:

Black Knight is now streaming on Netflix.

