What a time to be alive when psychotic Winnie the Pooh characters are on a murderous rampage alongside a narcotic bear on the loose. We reveal where to watch the Cocaine Bear premiere this week, confirm the release date, discuss if it will be streaming, and introduce you to the cast involved.

Creative comedy duo, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, were originally on board the project to direct, however, they left the helm in favor of making the fifth Scream movie released last year, but stayed on as producers.

Directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, the dark comedy, Cocaine Bear, is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that consumed a whole bag of the titular drug in 1985.

Where to watch Cocaine Bear – Release date confirmed

Cocaine Bear’s premiere release date is set for Friday, February 24, 2023.

The only place you can watch the movie during its premiere will be in your local theatres.

Cinema exclusive releases can stay in theatres anywhere between 14-90 days, depending on their popularity.

Is Cocaine Bear streaming?

Cocaine Bear will not be streaming on its release date, however, it will be coming to platforms after its theatrical run.

Since Universal Pictures is distributing Cocaine Bear, the comedy will follow the pattern of past Universal releases and come to Peacock approximately eight weeks after its cinema debut, putting its streaming date somewhere in mid-to-late April.

Alternatively, Cocaine Bear will also be making its way to Amazon Prime Video, honoring a deal that was previously made between Universal and the platform. You can expect the movie’s Amazon debut to land sometime in August 2023, some four months after its Peacock release.

Unfortunately, Cocaine Bear will not be available to stream on Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney Plus at any point.

As previously mentioned, Cocaine Bear will be sharing cinema space with the anticipated Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, making it a grand month for psychotic bears.

Meet the cast of Cocaine Bear

Star Wars fans will recognize lead Keri Russell from The Rise of Skywalker, alongside fellow actor from a galaxy far away, Alden Ehrenreich, who played Han Solo in Solo.

Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are also part of the cast, however, their characters are being kept a surprise for now.

Below, we have included the cast list that we know so far for the light horror:

Keri Russell – Sari

– Sari O’Shea Jackson Jr. – Daveed

– Daveed Alden Ehrenreich – Eddie Dentwood

– Eddie Dentwood Christian Convery – Henry

– Henry Brooklynn Prince – Sari’s daughter

– Sari’s daughter Ray Liotta – Syd Dentwood

– Syd Dentwood Isiah Whitlock Jr. – Bob

– Bob Aaron Holliday – Stache

– Stache Matthew Rhys – Andrew C. Thornton II

– Andrew C. Thornton II Ayoola Smart – Officer Reba

