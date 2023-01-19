The iconic face that can be spotted every Halloween is returning to taunt a new group of victims this year and we reveal who plays Ghostface and reveal why Neve Campbell is not in Scream 6.

A number of casting rumors were previously circulating, including tips that Anya Taylor-Joy would be involved, however, this turned out to be nothing more than a fake Letterboxd entry.’

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, Scream 6 – stylized Scream XI – is aptly the sixth installment in the overall Scream film franchise and serves as a direct sequel to 2022’s Scream.

Who plays Ghostface in Scream 6?

Ghostface is played by Max Laferriere and voiced by returning actor, Roger L. Jackson, in Scream 6.

Laferriere is an actor and stuntman, known for his roles as Mike Blake in Three Pines and Edik in The Recruit, as well as his stunt work in What We Do in the Shadows and video games, such as Gotham Knights.

Jackson has been the voice of Ghostface since the 1996 debut of the first movie, and has returned for every subsequent entry. It may surprise fans to know that Jackson is also the voice of Mojo Jojo in The Powerpuff Girls.

Did you know? In the Scream series, Ghostface was voiced by Roger L. Jackson. Director Wes Craven often hid Jackson on the set while filming, so that the actors would be more scared when hearing his voice near them pic.twitter.com/8lMMAjpDRB — Horror Necronomicon (@horrornecronom) March 2, 2020

Ghostface through the years

Even though Jackson has remained the voice of Ghostface since the first film, the body double of the killer has changed with each entry, similar to the stunt double change for Michael Myers in Halloween.

X-Men and Spider-Man stunt double, Lee Waddell, was credited as being Ghostface in the first Scream movie.

Waddell returned alongside, Ozark’s Ted Barba and Marvel’s Chris Durand, for Scream 2.

Transformers and Terminator stunt double, Jeff Brockton, was credited as the stunt double for the Ghostface killer in Scream 3.

The Mandalorian and Westworld stunt double, Dane Farwell, played Ghostface in Scream 4.

Lastly, Google names Logan and Jurassic World stunt worker, William Scharpf, as portraying Ghostface in 2022’s Scream, however, the villain has been left off the official cast list.

This is unlike any other Ghostface. Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamVI – Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/IAlhfc7j8X — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 19, 2023

Neve Campbell will not be appearing in Scream 6

Variety reported back in August 2022 that franchise regular, Never Campbell, would not be returning in Scream 6 to play Sidney Prescott.

The actor was quoted saying that she decided not to accept the offer for the role because it did not “equate” to the value she brings to the film series.

Campbell explained:

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years. And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

Despite Campbell’s exit from the horror franchise for this installment, which is the first entry the actor has missed, the same report confirmed that Sidney Prescott would be name-checked in Scream 6.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Scream 6 is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 10, 2023.

