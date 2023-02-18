After a long winter, it’s time to return to the idyllic setting of one of Netflix’s most popular shows. We reveal how many episodes are in Outer Banks season 3 and confirm the release date.

The series was originally going to film in Wilmington, North Carolina – the state home to the real-life Outer Banks – however, production was moved because of the state’s anti-LGBTQ law and the crew wanted to champion inclusivity.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix, the mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, follows two groups of teenagers in the titular community while one leader, John B, asks his friends to help search for missing treasure connected to his father’s disappearance.

MORE OUTER BANKS: What is the Outer Banks Theme Song on Netflix?

Outer Banks season 3 release date

Outer Banks season 3’s release date is set for Thursday, February 23, 2023, on Netflix, which is right around the corner.

Alongside the return of series regulars, Lou Ferrigno Jr, Andy McQueen, and Fiona Palomo are also confirmed to be joining the season 3 cast.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads:

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

How many episodes in Outer Banks season 3?

Outer Banks season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes, matching the episode count of the last two seasons.

All installments of the series will drop at the same time on the aforementioned release date and each episode lasts between 42-61 minutes in length.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles to help navigate your binge-watch:

Episode 1: Poguelandia

Episode 2: The Bells

Episode 3: Fathers and Sons

Episode 4: The Diary

Episode 5: Heists

Episode 6: The Dark Forest

Episode 7: Happy Anniversay

Episode 8: Tapping the Rudder

Episode 9: Welcome to Kitty Hawk

Episode 10: Secret of the Gnomon

Outer Banks – Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all