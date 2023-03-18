Now that the Fury of the Gods has been unleashed into cinemas, we reveal where to watch the first Shazam movie on a streaming platform, either on HBO Max or Netflix, and reveal when Shazam 2 will be on the former.

Since the DCU is being reset by James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC fans are wondering if Shazam will continue with a third film and star, Zachary Levi, has previously expressed interest in returning to the role – perhaps the sequel’s post-credit scene will point us in the right direction.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a direct sequel to the 2019 predecessor, introducing the DC Comics character of the same name, following Billy Baston and his siblings’ fight against the Daughters of Atlas, starring Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and more.

Where to watch the first Shazam on a streaming platform – Is it on HBO Max or Netflix?

The first Shazam movie is currently available to stream on HBO Max, however, a subscription is needed to view the streaming platform’s content.

HBO Max offers two subscriptions to interested parties, either a “With Ads” plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, or an “Ads-Free” plan for $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

The first Shazam movie is not available to stream on Netflix, however, and it is unlikely any DC project will make its way to Netflix in the future as Warner Bros. is in charge of both DC live-action projects and the HBO Max streaming service.

In addition to watching the first movie on HBO Max, fans can also stream, buy, or rent the feature on Amazon Prime Video, the iTunes store, or Google Play.

When will Shazam 2 be on HBO Max?

Shazam 2 will follow its predecessor onto HBO Max and the sequel is expected to premiere on the platform by May 2023.

DC projects usually honor a 45-day window in cinemas before coming to the HBO Max platform, in line with the platform’s policy.

However, Warner Bros. has previously stated that it will be reviewing each project on a case-by-case basis when it comes to projects appearing on HBO Max. In Shazam! 2’s case, though, we expect it will appear on the platform taking its popularity into account.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now in theaters worldwide.

