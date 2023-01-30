Enter the world of Batman and Gotham City once more in DC comics‘ Batman: Legends of Gotham #1. Here’s when it releases and where you can pick it up.

If you’re a Batman fan, you’ll already know all about his background and all the different Robins and Batgirls to Nightwing and Red Hood. First beginning in 1939, Batman made his very first appearance in the Detective Comics #27. From there, a plethora of iconic characters were added to the Caped Crusader’s world which included Catwoman, the Joker, and Alfred Pennyworth, the Wayne family butler.

All becoming household names over time, the Batman universe continues strong today, especially so in the world of comics and movies. You probably won’t want to miss DC’s latest comic, Batman: Legends of Gotham issue 1 so let’s find out when you can pick it up and from where.

So the news is out — yep, I'm back at DC Comics for BATMAN: LEGENDS OF GOTHAM #1 with Karl Mostert @art_o_kamo!



Red Hood, Black Lightning and Katana team up for a double-sized issue of spy-fi shenanigans! #LazarusPlanet https://t.co/rNDWoWeAsd pic.twitter.com/tUX6edwFHC — Andy Diggle (@andydiggle) October 22, 2022

Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 plot preview

With a brand new team known as the Outsiders, Batman, Black Lightning, and Katana return in an adventure that spins out from the events of the Lazarus Planet comics. As stated on DC’s website, Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 synopsis reads:

“With Batman preoccupied, his deepest, darkest, most dangerous secrets are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The guest list is strictly villains only, and the outlaw Red Hood fits the bill—putting him on a collision course with Batman’s deniable black-ops team, the Outsiders! With Lazarus Island spawning wild-card superpowers across the globe, the stakes could not be higher. Jason Todd, Black Lightning, and Katana will have to put aside their differences to save Batman’s legacy—and with it, the world. That’s assuming they don’t kill each other first!”

Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 release date and where to buy

Thankfully, you won’t have long to wait as Batman: Legends of Gotham issue 1 will be available to buy on January 31st. Priced at $5.99, Batman fans can pick the comic book up at their local comic book store, Amazon for Kindle and comiXology, or via the Read DC app.

