The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story premiered on Lifetime TV on Saturday, February 11, and after that, the film returned to the same network the following day. Well, fans who missed catching up with the film seek to know when and where they can watch it.

The latest thriller film, The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, is based on the true life events of Kara Robinson, who went through many horrifying things when she was just 15 years old. From being getting abducted to being physically assaulted by the kidnapper, she had experienced it all. However, her bravery helped her escape the situation and put a full stop to the abductor’s further wrongdoings.

— Katie Douglas Daily (@KatieDouglasHQ) February 12, 2023

Kara Robinson has been part of several documentaries, including Deadly Sins and Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story. However, this is the first time her experiences have been showcased through a film.

Where can you watch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story?

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story will once again get aired on Lifetime TV on upcoming Saturday, i.e., February 18, 2023, at 6 PM Eastern Timing. So, if you want to know Kara Robinson’s story, don’t forget to watch the film on the date mentioned above on Lifetime TV. Unfortunately, people outside the U.S. won’t be able to watch it due to the unavailability of the channel in their regions.

•Sunday, February 12 at 12 a.m. ET

•Sunday, February 12 at 12 a.m. ET

•Saturday, February 18 at 6 p.m. ET

Besides this, there’s no news yet about the film getting released on any streaming platform. For the time being, we don’t have any choice other than to wait for the film to arrive for the global audience as well.

What’s the story of the thriller film?

Kara Robinson, a 15-year-old teenager, gets kidnapped in 2002 while she is watering the plants in her friend’s garden. She was dragged into a car and then into an apartment by a 38-year-old serial killer named Richard Evonitz. The man was suspected of murdering several women earlier.

He could keep Kara in captivity for 18 hours, but within this time, he physically abused the girl and tied her hands to a bed. Fortunately, Kara could flee from the apartment while the man was asleep. She went to the police station straight away and helped them track the abductor. However, when the police reached the culprit’s location, he shot himself with his own gun.