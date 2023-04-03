We’re only a few days away from seeing one of the most successful video game franchises brought to life on the big screen and we confirm where to watch The Super Mario Bros Movie when it’s released, reveal if it’s streaming or not, and introduce you to the cast.

Fans unfamiliar with the video game were interested to know who Kamek was, spotted in the first trailer, played by voice actor Kevin Richardson.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the computer-animated adventure The Super Mario Bros Movie is based on the Super Mario video game series by Nintendo and is the third live-action adaptation of the series.

Where to watch The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the US, Friday, April 7, 2023, in the UK, and Friday, April 28, 2023, in Japan.

The only place you will be able to watch the movie upon its release will be in your local theatre.

Most movies these days will serve between 45-90 days within their cinema run depending on their popularity.

Will The Super Mario Bros Movie be streaming?

The Super Mario Bros Movie will not be streaming on its day of release, however, the feature will come to a streaming platform after its cinema run.

Since the movie is being distributed by Universal Pictures, the movie is expected to come to the streaming service Peacock in due course.

Considering the aforementioned 45-90 day cinema exclusive run, fans should expect the movie to arrive on Peacock by Summer 2023.

Since the movie will be coming to Peacock, Netflix nor Disney Plus will be showing the feature.

Meet The Super Mario Bros Movie Voice Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt is undertaking the iconic plumber, Mario, alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia actor Charlie Day as his brother, Luigi.

A number of A-list actors will be lending their voices to other iconic characters from the franchise, including Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Original Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet, will also be lending his vocal talents to an undisclosed character or characters in the movie.

Below, we have included the full voice cast to become acquainted with:

Chris Pratt as Mario

as Mario Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

as Princess Peach Charlie Day as Luigi

as Luigi Jack Black as Bowser

as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

as Toad Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

as Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

as Cranky Kong Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

as Foreman Spike Khary Payton – Penguin King

– Penguin King Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

