Disney fans pining for the Lost Boys’ antics or the gripping rivalry between the boy who wouldn’t grow up and the crocodile-phobic, Captain Hook, will have their needs met next month when Peter Pan & Wendy take flight. Before then, we reveal who Ever Gabo Anderson’s parents are and her connection to Milla Jovovich, alongside introducing the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy.

The Disney Plus live-action adaptation has been in the works for around seven years, with the project and title finally being announced in 2020 and subsequent filming beginning in the same year around Vancouver, British Columbia.

Directed by David Lowery and co-written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks, the fantasy adventure film, Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1953 animated movie, Peter Pan, which was based on the 1904 play by J.M. Barrie.

Who are Ever Gabo Anderson’s parents? Meet Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson

Ever Anderson’s parents are Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, the star and director of the Resident Evil movie franchise.

If you thought Ever looked familiar after watching Disney’s new Peter Pan & Wendy trailer, then it might be the resemblance to Jovovich that you’re picking up, instead of her breakout role in Marvel’s Black Widow.

Jovovich began her credited acting career back in 1988 and starred as the protagonist in six of the Resident Evil films, based on the popular video game series by Capcom. Jovovich also had iconic roles in 1998’s The Fifth Element and 1999’s Joan of Arc.

Paul W.S. Anderson is an esteemed director, who helmed four of the Resident Evil movies, alongside blockbusters such as Event Horizon, Pompeii, and AVP: Alien vs. Predator.

Jovovich and Anderson met whilst filming the first Resident Evil film in 2002 and the pair later married in 2009. The celebrity couple has three children together.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Meet the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy

Disney is doing a great job at introducing new talent to the world through its recent Peter Pan live-action, including lead Alexander Molony who is only 16 years old.

Veteran actors involved in the project include Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jude Law, who will be taking on the surprising role of antagonist, Hook.

Below, we have highlighted the full cast list for Peter Pan & Wendy:

Alexander Molony – Peter Pan

– Peter Pan Ever Anderson – Wendy Darling

– Wendy Darling Jude Law – Captain Hook

– Captain Hook Yara Shahidi – Tinker Bell

– Tinker Bell Joshua Pickering – John Darling

– John Darling Jacobi Jupe – Michael Darling

– Michael Darling Alyssa Wapanatâhk – Tiger Lily

– Tiger Lily Jim Gaffigan – Mr. Smee

– Mr. Smee Molly Parker – Mary Darling

– Mary Darling Alan Tudyk – George Darling.

– George Darling. Noah Matthews Matofsky – Slightly

– Slightly Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez – Nibs

– Nibs Skyler and Kelsey Yates – Tudy and Rudy

– Tudy and Rudy Florence Bensberg – Curly

– Curly Caelan Edie – Tootles

– Tootles Diana Tsoy – Birdie

– Birdie Felix de Sousa – Bellweather

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Peter Pan & Wendy is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023 on Disney Plus.

