The closing chapter of the Guardians trilogy has its fair share of cameos, including James Gunn’s wife, Jennifer Holland. We reveal who the actor plays in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, discuss who Administrator Kwol is, and introduce you to the cast.

We previously revealed where to buy the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack on vinyl, with many retailers offering exclusive editions.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who does Jennifer Holland play in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Jennifer Holland plays Administrator Kwol in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and it’s a very small part.

After the Guardians team up with Gamora and the Ravagers, the group lands on Orgoscope, the High Evolutionary’s fleshy lab station, which is where they encounter Administrator Kwol.

Kwol surveys the station’s cameras looking for defects and intruders and is the first one to alert Nathan Fillion’s character, Master Karja, of something suspicious where the Guardians entered.

Later on, when the Guardians are making their escape, Kwol is shot in the leg and later assists High Priestess Ayesha in her interrogation.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

James Gunn responds to nepotism claims

The director has been under fire from fans previously who accused the professional of nepotism after Holland appeared in Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Addressing a Twitter user who said “stop putting your wife in every DC Project”, Gunn said the following:

“The only DC movie I’ve ever cast my wife in was The Suicide Squad. I had nothing to do with the casting of any other movie – anything else was shot a year or so ago while I was deep in Vol 3. But I know some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate.”

Meet the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

This will be the final outing for Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Zoe Saldana, as a team, since Bautista and Saldana both confirmed this would be their final performances as these characters.

Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the movie’s antagonist, the High Evolutionary, alongside MCU newcomer Will Poulter, fulfilling the role of Adam Warlock.

Below, we have listed the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers