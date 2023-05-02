We still have zero casting rumors regarding the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, but a new character, Terrax the Tamer, is rumored to be making an appearance as a Herald of Galactus in the movie and we explain who the Marvel villain is.

We previously discussed how Mila Kunis could play Sharon Ventura, a.k.a. She-Thing, in Fantastic Four, instead of a Ben Grimm variant.

Directed by Matt Shakman with writers Josh Friedman and Jeff Kaplan, Fantastic Four is an upcoming Marvel feature based on the popular superhero group from Marvel Comics slated for a 2025 release that will begin Phase 6 of the MCU.

Who is Terrax the Tamer?

Terrax the Tamer, also known as Tyros, was first introduced in Fantastic Four #211 as a cosmic supervillain.

The previous ruler of Lanlak on the planet Birj, Tyros was chosen by The Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, to be his next herald but he was soon defeated on Earth while assisting the Fantastic Four in their fight against Sphinx.

After his defeat, Tyros was once again brought before Galactus, who turned him into Terrax the Tamer and amplified his ability to control stone and earth.

Terrax the Tamer has the ability to manipulate sand, earth, and rock at his disposal, causing volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and meteors to wreak havoc on Earth.

Since the villain shares a similar look to the DC antagonist Darkseid, who was recently featured in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Terrax has regrettably become dubbed as “Budget Darkseid.”

What is a Herald of Galactus?

The Heralds of Galactus are beings bestowed with a small percentage of Galactus’ cosmic powers in order to do his bidding.

Heralds would also be tasked with locating various worlds for Galactus to devour – hence his alias – particularly ones that were already inhabited.

The most popular herald of Galactus’ was the Fantastic Four villain, the Silver Surfer, who was later replaced by Nova after he rebelled against the cosmic being.

The first herald was the being known as the Fallen One, and other servants included the Air-Walker, Firelord, and The Destroyer.

Fantastic Four big bad Doctor Doom may appear in Secret Invasion

The main antagonist of Fantastic Four and surely Phase 6 of the MCU after Kang the Conqueror, will be Doctor Doom.

The long-standing nemesis of the Fantastic Four was even teased in what appeared to be concept art of a leaked post-credit scene that hasn’t come to fruition yet.

The piece of art shows the back of what looks to be Gravik’s head from Secret Invasion, teasing the possibility that this may come to life in a post-credits scene of Secret Invasion.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Fantastic Four is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025.

