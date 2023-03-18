LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Jennifer Holland attends the Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

It was previously announced that Jennifer Holland would be making a cameo in Shazam Fury of the Gods and we reveal who the actor plays, confirming if it’s her role as Emilia Harcourt and if Steve Agee also returns, and we discuss the Shazam 2 post-credits scene.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently resetting the DCU, which may involve the return of Idris Elba playing a different character than his The Suicide Squad role playing Bloodsport.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a direct sequel to the 2019 predecessor, introducing the DC Comics character of the same name, following Billy Baston and his siblings’ fight against the Daughters of Atlas, starring Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and more.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Shazam Fury of the Gods**

Shazam 2 post-credits scene – Who does Jennifer Holland play?

In the first of two post-credits scenes, Jennifer Holland returns to play Peacemaker character, Agent Emilia Harcourt.

On behalf of Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, Agent Harcourt, and John Economos, played by Steve Agee, meet up with Shazam and offer Billy the chance to be a part of the Justice Society.

The Justice Society of America first appeared in live-action form in last year’s Black Adam, featuring appearances from Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and more.

James Gunn responds to nepotism claims

After Jennifer Holland appeared in Peacemaker, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, and now, Shazam 2, DC fans began targeting James Gunn with nepotism claims after his wife’s appearances.

Responding to a Twitter user who said “stop putting your wife in every DC Project”, Gunn responded with the following:

“The only DC movie I’ve ever cast my wife in was The Suicide Squad. I had nothing to do with the casting of any other movie – anything else was shot a year or so ago while I was deep in Vol 3. But I know some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate.”

When will Shazam 2 be on HBO Max?

Shazam 2 will follow its predecessor onto HBO Max and the sequel is expected to premiere on the platform by May 2023.

DC projects usually honor a 45-day window in cinemas before coming to the HBO Max platform, in line with the platform’s policy.

The first Shazam movie is currently available to stream on HBO Max, however, a subscription is needed to view the streaming platform’s content.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now in theaters worldwide.

