The Flash season 9 release date and time on The CW

By Jo Craig

The cast of The CW’s The Flash series will be delivering their swan song performance this year as the network premiere’s the show’s final season and we confirm the release time and date of season 9, as well as reveal how many episodes there are on offer.

DC Studios and HBO Max recently announced a new DCU slate, which The Flash series will not be a part of. Instead, Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie, releasing this year, will act as a reset point for the DC live-action universe.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns for The CW and based on the DC Comics character of the same name, The Flash follows the fastest man alive, Barry Allen, fighting villains and teaming up with allies from the Arrowverse, starring Grant Gustin as the titular superhero.

The Flash season 9 release date and time

The Flash season 9 episode 1, titled Wednesday Ever After, is scheduled to debut in the United States on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on The CW.

Episode 1 will air at 8 pm ET on the network and each installment of the series usually lasts approximately 41-45 minutes. 

Fans in the UK will need to wait a while before seeing season 9, as Britain usually lags behind the US’ debut.

How many episodes are in The Flash season 9?

The Flash season 9 is confirmed to have 13 episodes in its final run within season 9, which fans will know to be the shortest season in the show’s nine years on the air.

The first four seasons of the show had a 23-episode count, before dropping to 22 in the fifth season, 19 in the sixth, 18 in the seventh, and revving back up to 20 for the penultimate season 8.

Season 9’s 13 episodes will be broken into two graphic novel arcs, after the network decided to order a smaller batch of episodes. 

The Flash’s full release schedule for season 9 puts the finale on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, however, that date is subject to change in accordance with any rescheduling on The CW’s part.

