DC fans finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, while still recovering from Henry Cavill’s sudden exit from his Superman role. We take a look at Creature Commandos member, Doctor Phosphorus, and list every new DCU project announced by James Gunn.

Despite revealing ten new projects within the DCU, Gunn confirmed that there were still more projects to be announced within Chapter 1.

Creature Commandos was the first project to be announced by Gunn, which he wrote himself. The seven-part animated series will see Amanda Waller form a team of “monstrous prisoners” to build yet another super team.

Who is Doctor Phosphorus?

Dr. Alexander Sartorius existed as a nuclear scientist and first appeared in Detective Comics #469 by Steve Englehart.

While building a nuclear power plant at sea, initially thought to be constructed in Gotham City, a crack appeared in the reactor, causing five million strands of burning, radioactive sand to enter Alex’s body.

Obtaining a skeletal structure while producing toxic, phosphorus fumes, Alex, now known as Doctor Phosphorus, decided to seek revenge against the people who caused the accident.

Resembling Marvel’s Ghost Rider, Doctor Phosphorus is cursed with burning skin that emits radioactive fumes, thus allowing him to control radioactive substances as well.

New DCU projects

It’s finally an exciting time to be a DC fan again after Gunn’s stacked presentation announcing a number of projects for the DCU’s Chapter 1, titled Gods and Monsters.

In addition to finally getting a Green Lantern-focused series – that has been compared to True Detective – and a new start for Superman in Legacy, Batman will also see a new beginning alongside the favored character, Damien Wayne, when the pair star in the movie The Brave and the Bold – inspired by Grant Morrison’s DC Comics run.

Below we have listed every new project announced by DC Studios:

Superman: Legacy (Film) – July 11, 2025

(Film) – July 11, 2025 The Authority (Film)

(Film) The Brave and the Bold (Film)

(Film) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Film)

(Film) Swamp Thing (Film)

(Film) Creature Commandos (Series)

(Series) Waller (Series)

(Series) Booster Gold (Series)

(Series) Lanterns (Series)

(Series) Paradise Lost (Series)

