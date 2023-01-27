Even though The Last of Us Factions is now ten years old, it’s just as active and enjoyable today in 2023 as it ever was and there are plenty of reasons for that.

Recently, The Last of Us fans finally got a first look at Naughty Dog’s stunning piece of concept art for their impending multiplayer. In a blog post, the studio showcased a massive shipwrecked cruise which seemed to be a hint at their new multiplayer map.

Of course, this is very exciting news and something Last of Us multiplayer enthusiasts have been begging for for years but let’s not forget that the game’s current MP, Factions, is still doing amazingly well, and even though it’s been 10 long years in action, The Last of Us Factions has established itself as a worthy competitor in the multiplayer world.

Let’s look at some of the reasons why fans love Factions so much and what keeps it an enjoyable experience in 2023.

The Last of Us Factions is the most underrated multiplayer experience of the last decade

Naturally, many fans will have their own opinions on what makes a great MP and that obviously comes down to personal taste but it’s safe to say that The Last of Us Factions has truly stood the test of time and one of those reasons is how unique it is compared to many other multiplayer’s over the years. Not bad for an MP that a lot of people didn’t even know existed at one point!

What makes it different is due to its, mostly, slow and steady pace. Unlike titles like COD, Factions rewards you for taking your time and planning out a strategy on how to win against the opposing team. Toolboxes are found scattered around the maps which are filled with parts that players need to upgrade their supplies for important things like weapon and gear upgrades.

And just like the game, you craft these items straight from your backpack when you have enough. But the heart-racing aspect is getting to the boxes as the enemy team will be patrolling these areas and laying in wait. Its added features like this that makes the MP feel like an extension of the main game and not something that was just added on as an afterthought. Crouching, crafting, and upgrading to survive allows Factions to extend the joy that The Last of Us encapsulated.

Its smaller tightly knitted maps allow for intense action to happen straight off the bat and the 2 opposing teams, whether they want to or not, have to work together in this dangerous space giving the game that all-too-important community feel that is missing from larger PvP games.

Factions is a tense and addictive MP like no other with a flare of hardcore competitivity and a survivalist edge that will keep those looking for intensity on their toes and also those who are tired of the same old formula when it comes to multiplayer games and loves to strategize the chance to do that.

Of course, don’t just take my word for it. Let’s check out what fans are saying about The Last of Us Factions.

LOOK!: Why did the infected kiss Tess in HBO’s The Last of Us?

The Last of Us Factions fans react to Factions in 2023

Honestly probably the best multiplayer game I’ve ever played. You can heal your team mates and craft. You can be the highest scoring player without hurting an enemy. The most kills without firing a shot. Can’t wait for next gen factions. — neomax.loopring.eth (@neomax170) January 22, 2023

Oh how I missed playing The Last of Us Remake Factions. Still one of the best third person multiplayer games I’ve ever played. #TheLastOfUsPart1 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/xSiDJQg2wx — Earl Grey (@belaCeMstI) January 26, 2023

Whenever I ask a factions fan what other games they're playing right now, the most common answer I get is:



"…other games?" https://t.co/uQOGLEEFwM — Paul Bishai (@paulbishai) January 23, 2023

No other game hooked me this much in a whole DECADE man ?? — gamma_- (@immort3l) January 23, 2023

Lol fr I been playing factions since 2013/2014. There’s nothing like it honestly. Still is my favorite multiplayer:,) — Latina Fina (@Latina__Fina) January 23, 2023

Show all