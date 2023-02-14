If you’re ready to kick-start Marvel’s new year within the quantum realm then we have some details for you. We confirm where to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and discuss when to expect its Disney Plus streaming release.

Marvel’s Quantumania is getting mixed reviews across the board from the world premiere and early screenings, stating that it excels in setting up the MCU’s future – combined with Jonathan Majors’ stellar performance – but it forgets to honor its own narrative.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Where to Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

The only place you’ll be able to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania will be in theaters when it releases on Friday, February 17, 2023.

This first weekend will be busy, so it’s best to book your tickets in advance because watching new Marvel movies in a crowd is always recommended.

The official synopsis for Ant-Man 3 reads:

“Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Disney Plus streaming release

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’s Disney Plus streaming release is expected to follow the pattern of past Marvel films from the last year.

Since the pandemic lifted, all Marvel movies have honored an approximate 63-day cinema run before releasing on Disney Plus.

This means we can expect Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania to arrive on Disney Plus around April 21, 2023.

Marvel’s 2023 schedule

After Ant-Man 3, Secret Invasion is the next project to release within Phase 5, serving as a six-part miniseries on Disney Plus following Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos.

The second MCU movie to release in 2023 will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will be the final ensemble outing for Star-Lord et al.

Furthermore, What If…? season 2 was originally scheduled for a 2022 release but it got delayed until 2023, with no release window in Phase 5 or 6 yet.

The full 2023 release preview from Marvel contains projects such as The Marvels, Loki season 2, and the animated revival, X-Men ‘97.

