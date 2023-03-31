After watching the new Tetris movie on Apple TV+, we explain who the publisher, Mirrorsoft, is, reveal how the company connects to Robert Maxwell, and introduce you to the Tetris cast.

The Tetris soundtrack is alight with 80s hits, a score by iconic composer Lorne Balfe, and a new song by South Korean girl group, aespa, featuring the video game’s melody.

Directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink for Apple TV+, the biographical drama, Tetris, follows Henk Rogers and the monumental legal battle that took place in the 80s in order to secure the rights to the video game.

Who is Mirrorsoft?

Mirrosoft was a British video game publisher active between 1983 and 1992, founded by Royal Navy officer, Jim Mackonochie.

The Mirror Group Newspapers’ division received its inception when Mackonochie pitched an idea to focus on computer software to the board of directors, suggesting they create a software label that he later established.

In 1984, the Mirror Group was acquired by Robert Maxwell, who owned Maxwell Communications, and Mackonochie soon became the full-time managing director of Mirrorsoft.

After Maxwell died in 1991, Mirrorsoft continued to thrive in the video game industry until Maxwell Communications declared bankruptcy in 1992, which later shut down Mirrorsoft’s sales leading to the publisher’s downfall.

Mirrorsoft released 26 video games in its longevity, including Boulder Dash and J.R.R. Tolkien’s Riders of Rohan, alongside being responsible for the first commercial release of Tetris in the UK in 1988.

According to YouTuber, Gaming Historian, and his “Story of Tetris,” Hungarian owner of the British software company Andromeda Software, Robert Stein, entered into a back in forth with Russian Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov, over the selling rights to the game.

However, Stein jumped the gun and falsely assumed he had obtained the rights to Tetris before selling the game to Maxwell Communications. The game was then published video Mirrorsoft which led the Russian tech organization, ELORG, to accuse Stein of selling the game illegally.

Meet the cast of Tetris

Taron Egerton is back with another biopic having conquered a number of them in his career already, including his portrayal of James Keene in Black Bird, Elton John in Rocketman, and Eddie Edwards in Eddie the Eagle.

Joining Egerton in the legal battle is British actor, Toby Jones, Russian theatre actor, Nikita Yefremov, and Japanese talent including Togo Igawa.

Below is the full cast list from Tetris:

Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers

as Henk Rogers Toby Jones as Robert Stein

as Robert Stein Nikita Yefremov as Alexey Pajitnov

as Alexey Pajitnov Roger Allam as Robert Maxwell

as Robert Maxwell Anthony Boyle as Kevin Maxwell

as Kevin Maxwell Togo Igawa as Hiroshi Yamauchi

as Hiroshi Yamauchi Ken Yamamura as Minoru Arakawa

as Minoru Arakawa Ben Miles as Howard Lincoln

as Howard Lincoln Ayane Nagabuchi as Akemi Rogers

as Akemi Rogers Matthew Marsh as Mikhail Gorbachev

as Mikhail Gorbachev Rick Yune as Larry

as Larry Oleg Stefan as Nikolai Belikov

