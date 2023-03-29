Fans of the iconic paranormal duo, Mulder and Scully, are in for a treat in the coming years after a reboot was announced with Ryan Coogler taking the reigns, therefore, we confirm where to watch The X-Files on streaming services in 2023.

The popular series comprised of nine seasons spanning 202 episodes between September 1993 and May 2002. A six-episode tenth season aired as a revival in 2016, followed by a ten-episode eleventh season in 2018.

Created by Chris Carter for its original network, Fox, the science fiction series, The X-Files, followed FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, who were tasked with investigating the titular unsolved cases relating to paranormal phenomena and starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

MORE DISNEY: The Mandalorian theory suggests Jar Jar Binks will return with Ahmed Best

Where to watch The X-Files in 2023

Good news for fans of the original series, The X-Files is available to stream on a number of streaming platforms in 2023.

The first place you can stream the series is on Disney Plus, where all 202 episodes are ready to watch, accompanying both movies from 1998 and 2008.

Interested parties will need to have a subscription to Disney Plus in order to watch, costing $7.99 per month with ads or $10.99 per month without ads and the same prices apply in the UK.

Next up is Hulu, where all episodes of The X-Files are available to stream. A subscription to this service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Lastly, the original series is also ready to stream on Amazon Prime, with a subscription costing $14.99 per month or $139 per year or £8.99 per month and £95 per year in the UK.

Alternatively, The X-Files is also available to buy on Apple TV+, the Microsoft store, Google Play, the Sky Store, and Rakuten TV.

Ryan Coogler’s X-Files reboot

Deadline confirmed yesterday, March 28, 2023, that Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, was about to undertake a reboot of The X Files.

The statement came from the original creator of the show, Chris Carter, on the CBC podcast, On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko, who revealed he had had a conversation with Coogler:

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

No further details were given, however, Coogler’s co-founded production company, Proximity Media, has an active five-year exclusive deal with Disney Television, which began in 2021, suggesting the reboot may air on Disney Plus.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all