A new addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast has suggested a new lineup is on the horizon and we introduce you to Phyla-Vell from Marvel Comics and actor Kai Zen.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Who is Phyla-Vell in Marvel Comics?

Phyla is the daughter of the previous Captain Marvel, Genis-Vell, who had a breakthrough in bringing his mother back using an impressive combination of science and magic within an alternate universe.

His mother, Elysius, was impressed by his feat and decided to make a daughter, Phyla, through the same process.

Phyla later became Captain Marvel, briefly, instructed by her mother to battle her brother who had gone insane.

Later, after defeating Magus together, Phyla asked the telepath, Moondragon, to protect the galaxy together, which she accepted.

Phyla-Vell became a part of the Modern Team in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 #1 and changed her name to Martyr.

Who is Kai Zen?

Kai Zen is a young, child star who joined the Guardians cast and her credited career only began back in 2020.

Zen began her career voicing River in the TV show The Rocketeer and Young Anne in Amphibia.

The young star has also supplied the voice of a small character in Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the Young Wandering Blade in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Posting on her Instagram, Zen stated that she was “incredibly grateful and honored” to be a part of Guardians 3 and “loved every minute” of being on set.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 the last one?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is confirmed to be the final film in James Gunn’s trilogy in the MCU.

The first Guardians movie was released all the way back in 2014, followed by its sequel three years later in 2017.

It’s currently unknown whether Ravanger Gamora will stay with the Guardians after this mission and Dave Bautista previously confirmed that Vol. 3 would be his final performance as Drax, which suggests the current team will disband.

However, a new Guardians team is expected to form as there have been a number of members that have worked within the Guardians mantle in Marvel Comics, including Adam Warlock, Nova, and Starfox.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

